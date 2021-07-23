Path 27
Cleveland Indians Brutally Mocked After Announcing New Politically Correct Name

July 23, 2021
MLB’s Cleveland Indians are dropping the name they’ve had since 1915 to become the Cleveland Guardians.

The team made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter in a video narrated by actor Tom Hanks.

“And now it’s time to unite as one family, one community to build the next era for this team and this city, to keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest, to come together and welcome all who want to join us,” Hanks said.

“We are loyal and proud and resilient. We protect what we earned and always defend it. Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from the Land.

“Because this is the city we love and the game we believe in and together we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

The MLB team had faced pressure from local and national activists who said the name “Indians” was racist, CNBC reported.

Team owner Paul Dolan announced in December that the name would be changed.

“Our role is to unite the community,” Dolan told MLB.com. “There is a credible number of people in this community who are upset by our name, are hurt by our name, and there is no reason for our franchise to bear a name that is divisive.”

The change to Guardians was met with disdain on social media.

Many fans said they would have preferred Cleveland Spiders, which the team used in the late 1800s, or Cleveland Rocks.

The name Guardians references Art Deco statues on the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge known as the “Guardians of Traffic.”

It is not clear when the name change will go into effect.

