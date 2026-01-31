Climate Activists Bring Diapers, Storm Synagogue to Harass Democrat Who Defied the Left

A radical climate protest group stormed a Jewish temple this week to ambush and deride Democratic New York Rep. Tom Suozzi for crossing party lines to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the New York Post reported Friday.

The activists — belonging to the group known as Climate Defiance — stormed the synagogue with diapers and kneepads to mock the Congressman for joining his Republican counterparts to vote for the Department of Homeland Security spending bill.

Lefty radicals storm Jewish temple and hurl obscenities, mock LI Dem Rep. Suozzi over his vote to boost ICE $$ https://t.co/6wSYyqqqZ2 pic.twitter.com/BGKYNVNrrt — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2026

Notably, Suozzi ended up voicing regret for his vote a few days after he cast his vote.

“I actually have some gifts — I have some kneepads for you — you can use these while you b*** Donald Trump,” one protester said, according to footage posted by Climate Defiance Wednesday.

Another activist presented a diaper to Suozzi, saying he is the sort of leader to “soil themselves when the fascists are at our door,” the video showed.

“As a Jewish man, I have never felt safer than when there is a masked Gestapo in the street, so thank you, Congressman Tom Suozzi, for funding ICE,” another protester wearing a kippah said, after commandeering what appeared to be one of the temple’s microphones.

“Tell Renee Good you made a mistake, tell Alex Pretti you made a mistake,” one protester yelled at Suozzi.

The Long Island lawmaker was one of just seven House Democrats who bucked party leadership to vote for the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill funding ICE, Border Patrol, and other agencies in a 210-207 vote.

Suozzi apologized for his vote in a statement posted to social media Monday, writing that “I hear the anger from my constituents, and I take responsibility for that. I have long been critical of ICE’s unlawful behavior and I must do a better job demonstrating that.”

