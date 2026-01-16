Share
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Gala 2025 at Washington National Cathedral on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Gala 2025 at Washington National Cathedral on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Climate Alarmist Kamala Harris Buys Malibu Mansion Overlooking the Ocean She Recently Said Was Rising

 By Michael Schwarz  January 16, 2026 at 2:12pm
How do you know when someone has lied to you or perhaps even stolen from you?

Observe what they do, not what they say.

This test works especially well for elitist nitwits like former Vice President Kamala Harris, who, according to the New York Post, recently purchased an $8.15 million home in the beachfront neighborhood of Point Dume in Malibu, California, notwithstanding her own and her fellow climate alarmists’ stated expectations of rising sea levels.

In fact, local beach access “requires a special key that only a select group of Point Dume residents can possess,” per the New York Post.

But why would they want access to the beach? After all, have we not arrived at the long-predicted climate apocalypse?

Indeed, like nearly all Democrats, Harris has pledged taxpayer dollars to fight rising sea levels both in America and abroad. She also cited climate change as an excuse for former President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Moreover, as recently as August, Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, expressed extreme anxiety over climate change. Does the former vice president not care about her stepdaughter’s mental health?

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users mocked Harris’ climate hypocrisy.

“Kamala Harris purchases a 1979 $8M mansion in Malibu’s Pt. Dume even amid the ‘rising sea levels’ … or maybe they’re no longer?” one X user wrote.

Another X user posted a clip of a CNN interview during the 2024 presidential campaign in which Harris, seated next to her running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, characterized the climate crisis as “real” and “urgent.”

In other words, Harris clearly does not believe her own climate alarmism.

Furthermore, there is a question of Harris’ wealth and how she acquired it.

“Kamala Harris just bought an $8M mansion in Malibu’s super exclusive Point Dume. How does she afford this on a civil servant’s salary? Nothing to see here,” one X user wrote.

Indeed, Harris’ real estate purchase raises two related questions.

First, how do climate alarmists like Harris and former President Barack Obama overcome their fears of rising sea levels long enough to purchase oceanfront properties?

Second, having spent most of their adult lives in government, where do they get the money to do so?

Could it be that they have lied to — and stolen from — the taxpayers whom they and their elitist friends despise?

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
