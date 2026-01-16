How do you know when someone has lied to you or perhaps even stolen from you?

Observe what they do, not what they say.

This test works especially well for elitist nitwits like former Vice President Kamala Harris, who, according to the New York Post, recently purchased an $8.15 million home in the beachfront neighborhood of Point Dume in Malibu, California, notwithstanding her own and her fellow climate alarmists’ stated expectations of rising sea levels.

In fact, local beach access “requires a special key that only a select group of Point Dume residents can possess,” per the New York Post.

But why would they want access to the beach? After all, have we not arrived at the long-predicted climate apocalypse?

Indeed, like nearly all Democrats, Harris has pledged taxpayer dollars to fight rising sea levels both in America and abroad. She also cited climate change as an excuse for former President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Moreover, as recently as August, Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, expressed extreme anxiety over climate change. Does the former vice president not care about her stepdaughter’s mental health?

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users mocked Harris’ climate hypocrisy.

“Kamala Harris purchases a 1979 $8M mansion in Malibu’s Pt. Dume even amid the ‘rising sea levels’ … or maybe they’re no longer?” one X user wrote.

Kamala Harris purchases a 1979 $8M mansion in Malibu’s Pt. Dume even amid the “rising sea levels”…or maybe they’re no longer? pic.twitter.com/zJZzwZffxr — Kendall Bailey (@KentuckyKendall) January 16, 2026

Another X user posted a clip of a CNN interview during the 2024 presidential campaign in which Harris, seated next to her running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, characterized the climate crisis as “real” and “urgent.”

Kamala Harris while running for president: The “climate crisis is real… it is an urgent matter.” Kamala Harris after losing to President Trump: Buys an $8 million mega mansion near the ocean. pic.twitter.com/UXsjp3g5ut — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) January 15, 2026

In other words, Harris clearly does not believe her own climate alarmism.

Furthermore, there is a question of Harris’ wealth and how she acquired it.

“Kamala Harris just bought an $8M mansion in Malibu’s super exclusive Point Dume. How does she afford this on a civil servant’s salary? Nothing to see here,” one X user wrote.

Kamala Harris just bought an $8M mansion in Malibu’s super exclusive Point Dume. How does she afford this on a civil servant’s salary? Nothing to see here. — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) January 15, 2026

Indeed, Harris’ real estate purchase raises two related questions.

First, how do climate alarmists like Harris and former President Barack Obama overcome their fears of rising sea levels long enough to purchase oceanfront properties?

Second, having spent most of their adult lives in government, where do they get the money to do so?

Could it be that they have lied to — and stolen from — the taxpayers whom they and their elitist friends despise?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.