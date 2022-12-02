In what has become a recurring event in France, a group of climate activists recently blocked traffic on a busy road outside of Paris for about an hour.

The group, which calls itself Dernière Rénovation (which translates to Last Renovation), formed to demand that the French government renovate “all homes by 2040” to install better energy-saving systems.

“We have tried political discourse, we have tried scientific discourse, we have tried petitions, we have tried marches – literally everything, and to literally no effect,” said Victor, who joined the climate activism group at the end of June, according to a report by the French news outlet RFI on Saturday.

“It’s just heartbreaking that we have to do crazy actions and annoy people, because all we have left is to try and disturb the economy to put pressure on the government,” he added.

The protesters also wear handmade shirts and hats with the slogan, “We have 879 days left” — the apocalyptic message referring to the three years the group believes are left to avoid a climate catastrophe.

The group was performing its moral grandstanding when one French hero decided he’d had enough.

With, presumably, a job to get to and a family to feed, the unknown Frenchman grabbed the closest protester by the collar of his vest and casually tossed him to the side of the road, as seen in a video shared on social media.

The giant of a man disposed of the wayward protesters with all the grace and gentleness of a mother dog relocating her pups who had wandered too close to the street.

Quand un écologiste rencontre un Lopez, ça donne un joli spectacle ! pic.twitter.com/1ds51igTVk — Alexandre Benalla (@benallaoff) November 28, 2022

While many can sympathize with wanting to take action to help reduce pollution and make the world a cleaner place, this can’t come about by ending the use of fossil fuels with no viable alternative.

We’ve already gotten a taste of what passes for a viable solar-powered vehicle, and it doesn’t exactly impress.

This also ignores the fact that when it comes to pollution and CO2 emissions, the French housing market is hardly a factor on the global stage.

The entire nation’s CO2 emissions are hardly a drop in the bucket compared with the largest contributor, China.

Contributing a whopping 29 percent of the world’s energy carbon dioxide emissions, China’s output dwarfs France’s, which contributes less than 1 percent globally, according to the Emission Database for Global Atmospheric Research.

China is also the top contributor to polluting the world’s oceans, topping the list of the 10 greatest contributors to plastic pollution in our oceans, according to World Atlas.

It’s doubtful any activists are able to press their concerns about this particularly dire issue in a nation where dissent is violently crushed.

Instead of shutting down traffic and potentially putting lives at risk if emergency medical personnel can’t reach their destinations, maybe the Dernière Rénovation activists should volunteer to clean up trash in their local communities.

Not only would that have a more immediate and visible impact, but it also would earn them the praise of their countrymen rather than getting them unceremoniously tossed to the side of the road.

