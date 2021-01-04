Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Climate Change Legislation Will No Longer Need a Price Tag Thanks to Dems' New Rule Changes

×
By Andrew Trunsky
Published January 4, 2021 at 4:05pm
P Share Print

House Democrats blocked a Republican attempt on Monday to require any proposed climate change legislation to also include its projected cost.

Under the Pay As You Go rule, any government spending proposal must be accompanied by tax increases or separate cuts.

After a push from several lawmakers in the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, however, the rules package for the 117th Congress states that PAYGO will not apply to legislation relating to economic recovery or U.S. efforts to combat climate change.

Republicans led by Budget Committee ranking member Jason Smith motioned to pull the exemption from climate change legislation, but their attempt was ultimately blocked by Democrats.

Do you think climate change legislation should have to include its projected cost?

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

Speaking on the floor before the vote, Smith accused Democrats of “attempting to strip Americans of the transparency that they deserve in order to push through an expensive progressive wish list.”

“These rules will continue to let Democrats shirk their duty to write and pass a budget,” Smith added.

“The people deserve … a transparent budget to know how House Democrats plan to spend their hard-earned tax dollars and how Democrats want to increase their taxes.”

With the exemption for climate change legislation, sweeping proposals like the Green New Deal could be introduced without being accompanied by their expected costs.

A 2019 estimate from the American Action Forum found that the plan would cost approximately $93 trillion over the next 10 years.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







US Capitol Secured Hours After Rioters Storm House, Senate Chambers
Election Official Predicts Another Waiting Game as Georgia Voters Decide Senate's Fate
GOP Challenger Holds Slim Lead in Still-Undecided New York House Race
Climate Change Legislation Will No Longer Need a Price Tag Thanks to Dems' New Rule Changes
Dominion Voting Systems Planning ‘Imminent’ Lawsuit Against Sidney Powell, Trump and Media Outlets Could be Next
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×