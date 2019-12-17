Despite the increased hysteria from climate change alarmists, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, or COP25, ended in a bust. Attendees were unable to pass a multinational agreement to reduce carbon emissions by the end of the Madrid summit, despite the conference being extending an additional two days and nights.

Negotiators will have to return to the table at the end of 2020 in Glasgow to take another crack at it.

I am disappointed with the results of #COP25. The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation & finance to tackle the climate crisis. But we must not give up, and I will not give up. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 15, 2019

Hopefully, the newly re-elected U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump will be able to slow down the rush to entangle Western nations into thinly disguised agreements intended to enslave entire nations to nebulous science.

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, environmentalists have issued dire predictions of spectacular doom, according to Reason.

“We have about five more years at the outside to do something,” ecologist Kenneth Watt declared at Swarthmore College on April 19, 1970.

Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.”

Washington University biologist Barry Commoner, in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment, said, “We are in an environmental crisis which threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation.”

Fast forward to January 2019, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates in an interview at the MLK Now event in New York City that “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”

And then there is child activist Greta Thunberg, who told world leaders in September, “How dare you?” for not solving climate change and who was later celebrated as Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

In a climate (pun intended) where the globalists have overplayed their hand for decades, it is no wonder that nothing was agreed upon at the COP25.

For decades, globalists have predicted the world would be ending if we didn’t address what they consider to be man-made environmental issues. Trouble is, most of those who tout these climate agreements don’t act as though they actually believe in the perils they decry.

AOC was widely disparaged for her stance on carbon emissions when she routinely used gas-guzzling cars during her campaign rather than walking a few blocks to catch a train.

According to the New York Post, the congresswoman “listed 1,049 transactions for Uber, Lyft, Juno and other car services, federal filings show. The campaign had 505 Uber expenses alone. In all, Ocasio-Cortez spent $29,365.70 on those emissions-spewing vehicles, along with car and van rentals — even though her Queens HQ was a one-minute walk to the 7 train.”

Dire predictions of Manhattan being underwater didn’t stop climate change “believer” and former President Barack Obama from buying an estate in Martha’s Vineyard or his former vice president, Joe Biden, from buying a waterfront home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Globe-trotting climate change activists such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who routinely jet sets in carbon-emitting planes and yachts while lecturing climate “deniers” about their carbon emissions, don’t seem bothered by their hypocrisy. The Hollywood climate preacher exhibited no compunction after clocking 8,000 travel miles by private jet — to claim an environmental award.

What all these climate activists know is that it isn’t about the climate, but power and money. Many on the right applauded Trump when he backed out of the sinister Paris Climate Agreement that Obama signed onto in 2016 — yes, the very same president who now owns his own palace near the sea.

Climate change is a dangerous ideology that has been pushed for more than a half century to control economies, people and freedom.

Nationalism is rising within the European Union, and U.S. voters also rejected globalism with the election of Donald Trump.

All I can say about this latest trouncing to climate change activists in Madrid is, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

