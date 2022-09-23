Parler Share
Climate Cultist Rushes Court in Fiery Protest, Starts Screaming When He Realizes He's Now Got a Much Bigger Problem

 By Richard Moorhead  September 23, 2022 at 2:34pm
A climate change activist seemingly attempted to self-immolate during a London tennis tournament.

The man — wearing an “End UK Private Jets” shirt — set his arm on fire after rushing the court during a Laver Cup match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman on Friday, according to The Express.

However, if he was hoping to burn himself as an act of protest, the stunt flopped. The small fire burned for mere seconds before the screaming climate change extremist desperately patted it out.

Another small fire burned next to him on the court at the O2 Arena before security easily extinguished it with a jacket.

The man sat dejectedly on the court as security approached him and flopped in the arms of guards as they carried him away.

It’s not entirely clear if he was trying to burn himself or merely torch the court.

The group End UK Private Jets suggested in a tweet that the man set his arm on fire intentionally.

Climate change extremists have set themselves on fire in political statements before. A 50-year-old man died after immolating himself in front of the Supreme Court in April, PBS reported.

The Laver Cup is organized by tennis legend Roger Federer. Federer has announced that this year’s tournament will be his final professional competition.

Drawing attention to elite hypocrisy over private jets is more than legitimate, but interrupting the farewell of one of the greatest tennis players of all time isn’t the right way to do it, even if he wasn’t playing at the time.

Federer is teaming up in a doubles match with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the final match of his storied career, according to CNN.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




