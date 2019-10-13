Climate Protesters Caught Hiding Gas Generator in Their Camp, Politician Says

Climate activists love to repeat the phrase “our house is on fire.” Planet Earth, they assert, is at risk of a total ecological collapse that could be the end of humanity as we know it.

Groups like Extinction Rebellion seem to like this phrase — a simple but effective mental image that instills just the right amount of fear and urgency around the use of fossil fuels.

After all, if your home is burning to the ground, the last thing you want to do is go back inside and throw another log on the fire.

Unfortunately for Extinction Rebellion, they appear to have been caught doing just that.

A recent video posted to Twitter appears to show that climate protesters in Berlin not only used a gasoline generator to power their camp, but also went through the extra step of hiding the noisy piece of machinery with wooden pallets and other scrap.

The apparent hypocrisy was exposed Monday by German politician Alice Weidel, who asked, “What is #ExtinctionRebellion actually doing in this camp?” according to the U.K. Express, which did refer to the clip as “unverified footage.”

Still, for a group that seems to honestly believe the fate of the world is in their hands, this does appear to be an embarrassing discovery.

“The third world war — of profit versus life — is already underway,” Extinction Rebellion’s website says.

“Humanity itself is on the brink of the abyss: our potential extinction. We face a breakdown of all life, the tragedy of tragedies: the unhallowed horror.”

That’s an easy ethos to spout until it comes time to charge cell phones and laptops.

The needs of an entire camp’s worth of internet-connected digital devices, as well as lights and other luxuries of the modern world, may just have been a little more important than the fate of the planet.

It looks like they found just the machine they needed.

Markings on the generator indicate it’s an ESE 6000 DBS, a workhorse capable of pumping out 5,500 watts of power. Of course, that power doesn’t come from nowhere, and the generator guzzles 2.5 liters of gasoline an hour to maintain its power output.

The shameful implications of using a fossil fuel generator while protesting climate change doesn’t appear to have escaped these protesters, either.

In a shocking display of ineptitude, protesters appear to have merely covered the generator up with wood and other pieces of scrap, seemingly oblivious to how its deafening roar would be a dead giveaway to anyone within earshot.

This hints at another possibility that undermines the protesters’ credibility.

They blocked traffic and told everyone else how greed is killing the environment, yet they were reportedly unwilling to go without electricity for a few hours.

Knowing how damning this was, they then appear to have hidden the generator to avoid ridicule.

Although the background behind the generator and the reason for hiding it are unclear, this clip doesn’t paint a good picture for these protesters who claim to care so much about the environment.

