Climate Protesters Rush Senator in Chaotic Scuffle, Things Backfire When Their Own Turn Against Them
There is always a kind of grim satisfaction in watching leftist lunatics get eaten by their own.
Especially when those lunatics have recently been blocking highways and streets, vandalizing works of art, or just generally making major nuisances of themselves by disrupting people’s lives.
This time, the disruption happened at a gala honoring Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Thursday on X, the group Climate Defiance denounced Murkwoski as a “murderer” and declared that they “shut down” the event because “she incinerates us to enrich her cronies.”
“As Chevron’s top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us,” they threatened.
The video, however, told a much different story.
BREAKING: We just shut down a gala honoring U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is a murderer. She incinerates us to enrich her cronies. As Chevron’s top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q72mHerpdg
— Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 18, 2024
About half a dozen protesters rushed the stage holding a banner. A woman who appeared to be Murkowski could be seen calmly walking away from the microphone.
As people tried to remove the protesters, a scuffle ensued. One of the activists fell off the stage, the rest fell over a table right after him, and they all landed on top of each other in an undignified heap.
The shouting from each side was more or less indecipherable, but one girl could be heard accusing Murkowski of “ecocide.”
It’s almost impressive how badly the protesters failed.
They didn’t “shut down” the event. They didn’t even stop Murkowski from giving her speech — according to the Daily Beast, once the activists were removed, the gala continued as if nothing had happened.
Social media users were not rushing to congratulate them, either.
While there were obviously plenty of conservatives jumping on the pile, several self-identified liberals heaped criticism on the climate nuts too.
“I’m a proud liberal, but this isn’t protesting, it’s showboating and farcical, and quite frankly embarrassing,” one posted.
I’m a proud liberal, but this isn’t protesting, it’s showboating and farcical, and quite frankly embarrassing.
People could have gotten hurt. Put on a red baseball cap and you’re no different.
Do better.
— Dittie (@DittiePE) April 18, 2024
Indeed, most comments were of the same tenor, castigating Climate Defiance for making the whole movement look ridiculous (which admittedly isn’t hard to do).
Who’s paying you to destroy goodwill for environmentalism? Exxon? BP?
— i/o (@eyeslasho) April 18, 2024
That’s not the way to do it.
You’re an embarrassment to the movement.
— The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) April 18, 2024
One user called the protesters “terrorists,” while another sarcastically commented, “Congratulations on becoming the villain and turning people off from wanting to help address climate change.”
You all are terrorists.
— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 18, 2024
Congratulations on becoming the villain and turning people off from wanting to help address climate change.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 19, 2024
Exactly.
The overwhelmingly negative response to this incident just demonstrates how tired people have gotten of these activists’ childish antics, and how much damage they have done to their own cause.
Once a protest devolves into an off-brand “Three Stooges” skit, it only undermines the message. This group no doubt ended up creating enemies with their foolish behavior instead of allies in their quest to save the planet.
People have enough to worry about without having to deal with overgrown children acting out in public.
