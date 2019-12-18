SECTIONS
Climate Protesters Try To Stop Coal Train, Learn Important Lesson About Momentum

A stock image of a coal train. Leadinglights / Getty ImagesA stock image of a coal train on the rails. (Leadinglights / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published December 18, 2019 at 1:09pm
A group of climate protesters got a lesson in basic physics during an attempt to stop a moving freight train loaded down with coal.

The incident occurred after activists attempted to stop the cargo in Massachusetts late Monday night. It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt, despite the potentially deadly nature of the stunt.

According to WBUR, the protesters jumped away from the tracks when the train was a mere 50 feet away.

“A train carrying coal to NH nearly ran over a dozen climate activists who tried to block it in Worcester,” WBUR’s Miriam Wasser tweeted. “This happened after someone farther south on the tracks called the emergency hotline twice to report there were people on the tracks.”

The protesters belong to groups that have made a habit of blockading coal shipments in New England, including Climate Disobedience Center and 350 New Hampshire Action.

According to 350 New Hampshire, the train crew knew protesters were on the tracks and simply refused to stop.

Of course, anyone who knows the first thing about trains can tell you that these industrial behemoths can’t stop on a dime. Depending on the cargo weight and speed of the train, it can take miles for one of these massive machines to come to a complete halt.

Until the train stops, there’s not much that can slow it down.

With a full load, trains can weigh millions of pounds.

At speed, the momentum of these machines means that they can even shred tractor-trailer rigs like tissue paper. If that sounds impossible, just watch the video clip below.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised. 

If a train is able to tear an 18-wheeler apart like that, protesters don’t stand much of a chance.

Despite the danger in their particular type of climate activism, these protesters succeeded in stalling a train earlier this month. A post from the Climate Disobedience Center celebrated that blockage.

What this post failed to mention is the time the train spent idling because of the protesters. Running engines still consume fuel, and the extra fuel needed to get a train up to speed once the protesters were removed surely added to the trip’s total carbon footprint.

Perhaps most hypocritical is the technology these climate activists use to spread their message.

Unless these protesters are running their electronics off a solar charger, there’s a good chance that the trains being stopped are delivering coal that will go to power the very devices used to further their cause.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
