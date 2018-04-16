Clinton Campaign, DNC Laundered $84 Million to State Parties To Avoid Campaign Finance Laws – Report

A pro-Donald Trump political action committee filed suit in federal court against the Federal Elections Commission on Monday, alleging the agency failed to take action on a money-laundering scheme involving the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“The Committee to Defend the President (CDP), a political action committee formally known as Stop Hillary PAC, filed its complaint with the FEC in December 2017 with the claims that the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) solicited cash from big-name donors, and allegedly sent that money through state chapters and back to the DNC before ending up with the Clinton campaign,” Fox News reported.

The CDP complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia alleges that $84 million was funneled using this technique to purposely bypass campaign fiance laws.

Donna Brazile, who served as interim DNC campaign chair during Clinton’s run, wrote about the practice in her book, “Hacks.”

“Individuals who had maxed out their $2,700 contribution limit to the campaign could write an additional check for $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund—that figure represented $10,000 to each of the 32 states’ parties who were part of the Victory Fund agreement — $320,000 — and $33,400 to the DNC,” reads a passage from the book.

“The money would be deposited in the states first, and transferred to the DNC shortly after that. Money in the battleground states usually stayed in that state, but all the other states funneled that money directly to the DNC, which quickly transferred the money to (Clinton campaign headquarters in) Brooklyn,” Brazile added.

The CDP complaint details how the group was able to track the practice throughout the campaign using publicly available FEC records.

“On the very same day each of these transfers supposedly occurred, or occasionally the very next day, every single one of those state parties purportedly contributed all of those funds to the DNC,” the complaint reads.

CDP chairman Ted Harvey explained to Fox the group’s decision to sue the FEC over its failure to address the laundering scheme.

“The Clinton machine has escaped accountability for its illegal practices for far too long,” Harvey said. “After months of review, the FEC has refused to address the Clintons’ $84 million money laundering scheme that violated several campaign finance laws.”

The CDP filing calls on the court to exercise its statutory authority under the Federal Election Campaign Act.

“We urge the Court to step in and demand action from the FEC,” Harvey said. “The American people demand that our most corrupt political figures answer for their transgressions.”

CDP counsel Dan Backer noted that the scheme the Clinton campaign engaged in has already been determined by the U.S. Supreme Court to be an unlawful means to circumvent the $2,700 individual contribution limit.

“Apparently the DNC’s response to the ruling was, ‘Hold my Beer,’” he told FNC, referring to a popular meme. “These donations were specifically earmarked for the DNC and the campaign committee.”

The DNC issued a statement last month indicating as a matter of fact, “Joint fundraising committees were created (with the Clinton campaign) … in attempt to raise the general election funds needed to win in 2016.” Further, they were begun during the primary season and meant to benefit whomever the Democrat nominee ultimately was.

Backer said that detail is a distinction without a difference.

“It’s really cut and dry,” he said, “but it shouldn’t matter that it was Hillary Clinton and the DNC that did this. The law was broken. It doesn’t matter who did it.”

