Clinton Center Quickly Deletes Old Photo of Bill After Brutal Epstein Backlash

The Clinton Presidential Center posted a photo on Monday that was likely intended to take its followers down memory lane.

The problem was that the photo was posted just days after a reported female victim of deceased alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein named former President Bill Clinton as someone who enjoyed sexual encounters with very young women.

Last week, a judge in New York ordered that some documents from a civil lawsuit involving Epstein and a number of alleged victims from his human trafficking ring were to be made public.

In one excerpt related to Clinton, a young woman recalled that Epstein had said to her that the country’s 42nd president “likes them young.”

The comment was made under sworn testimony from a civil suit by a woman named Johanna Sjoberg in 2016, the New York Post reported.

Given the document drop and Epstein’s ties to the Clinton family, many were surprised when the Clinton Presidential Center took to its X page on Monday to share an old photo of then-president Clinton sending out his “first-ever email.”

The Clinton Presidential Center dated the photo Nov. 7, 1998, and asked its followers if they could guess who the then-president was sending a message to.

The page used the tag “WorldTypingDay.”

The @ClintonCenter just deleted this post. I’m sure you can guess what most of the comments and QT’s were before they closed replies and deleted the tweet 😂 https://t.co/2ZuBrzOegK pic.twitter.com/CRDDG9KRgQ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 8, 2024

The backlash was so severe that the post was limited to who could comment on it before it was ultimately deleted.

Screenshots of the original post still yielded a ton of public feedback:

“Jeff, I like them young” — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@WR_Samurai) January 8, 2024

LOL at them turning off comments knowing they would have gotten absolutely ratioed — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) January 8, 2024

He probably sent that Email to Jeffrey Epstein — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) January 8, 2024

His first email started, “Dear Jeffrey, what time does the Lolita Express leave?” — KA (@kagpt2023) January 8, 2024

Scared of the answers… 😂 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 8, 2024

Dang, I was enjoying the replies. 😄 — 😎 C 😎 (@colsiegirl) January 8, 2024

Jeffery, Remember I like them young 😎 Anxiously Waiting,

BC — Oh, That Guy (@If_only_u_knew1) January 8, 2024

This post didnt kill itself — J (@JLenaburg) January 8, 2024

A representtive for Clinton denied last week that the former president ever visited his infamous private island, NBC News reported.

