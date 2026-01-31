Clinton Contempt Vote Set for Next Week: Will Justice Be Served?

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s fate for ignoring congressional subpoenas is now in the hands of the House of Representatives.

House Republican leaders plan to vote this coming Wednesday on contempt of Congress resolutions against the former first couple, who refused to answer subpoenas by the House Oversight Committee regarding their dealings with disgraced financier and serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Rules Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday to consider the resolutions for the floor,” Politico reported Thursday.

Several Democrats on the Oversight Committee joined with the Republicans to support advancing the resolutions to the House floor — particularly regarding the former president, who used Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” private jet for a philanthropic tour of Asia and Africa after his presidency.

Nine Democrats joined all the Republicans on the committee in advancing the resolution via a 34-9 vote. They included:

California Rep. Lateefah Simon

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost

Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury

Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee

Washington Rep. Emily Randall

Reps. Lee, Stansbury, and Tlaib also joined with Republicans’ contempt of Congress resolution against Hillary.

Several Democrats voted “present” as well — which is, TL;DR, a congressional way to say “I’m here but I’m too cowardly to vote either way.” One of them was California Rep. Dave Min, who voted “present” for holding Bill in contempt of Congress because — get ready to laugh — “what we’re proposing here is a very serious matter: bringing criminal charges against a former president of the United States.”

CA Dem Rep Dave Min defends the Clintons during contempt hearing; says that “bringing criminal charges against a former president” would be a very serious matter. Right, Congressman. Doing something like that would be unheard of and totally crazy. pic.twitter.com/NLpNS6PCPV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

Yeah, imagine that.

Last year, the Clintons were issued subpoenas to appear earlier this month before the committee, but blew them off and had their attorneys call the actions “invalid and legally unenforceable.”

Their counter-offer — which House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, rightly called “insulting” — was to meet with Comer in New York with no transcript of the encounter.

“The committee does not take this action lightly. Subpoenas are not mere suggestions,” Comer said.

“[Subpoenas] carry the force of law and require compliance. Former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton were legally required to appear for depositions before this committee.”

And, Newsmax reported, Comer “expects Attorney General Pam Bondi to act in holding the Clintons accountable, the same way the Biden administration’s DOJ acted in prosecuting Trump adviser Peter Navarro and strategist Steve Bannon for defying congressional subpoenas.”

That means time in prison, which both of them served for not appearing before the kangaroo Jan. 6 committee. The Oversight Committee, which is actually bipartisan, actually serves a purpose, and is actually looking in on the crimes of one of the most notorious and noxious criminals of the 21st century, cannot and should not be so easily ignored, particularly by a former first couple which was associated with him.

Will the House do its job and act with the same bipartisanship the Oversight Committee did? Or will it dither like Rep. Min did and pretend that something like this has never happened before? (Except, of course, when it happened to President Donald Trump and those around him.)

Get your popcorn ready, folks. It promises to be an interesting week, particularly with up to a $100,000 fine and a year behind bars if the Clintons are convicted.

