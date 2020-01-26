SECTIONS
Clinton: Facebook's 'Authoritarian' Zuckerberg 'Intends To Re-Elect Trump'

Clinton is interviewed by the media Saturday while attending the premiere of a documentary about her life at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.George Pimentel / Getty ImagesFormer Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told an interviewer for The Atlantic she thinks Facebook is deliberately trying to get President Donald Trump re-elected. Clinton is pictured here Saturday attending the premiere of a documentary about her life at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (George Pimentel / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 26, 2020 at 4:08pm
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton insisted in a new interview that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is doing everything he can to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Facebook is “not just going to re-elect Trump, but intend to re-elect Trump,” Clinton said in a new interview published in The Atlantic.

Zuckerberg has been “somehow persuaded that it’s to his and Facebook’s advantage not to cross Trump. That’s what I believe. And it just gives me a pit in my stomach,” Clinton said.

In the article, writer Adrienne LaFrance, executive editor of The Atlantic, dwells upon her own concerns about Facebook, and quotes Zuckerberg, when asked “to reconcile the apparent contradiction between fact and opinion,” as saying, “You should decide where you want to be.”

The writer and Clinton then agree that Zuckerberg’s comment was “Trumpian.”

“It’s Trumpian,” Clinton said. “It’s authoritarian.”

Clinton also characterized Zuckerberg in terms of a powerful politician on the world stage.

“I feel like you’re negotiating with a foreign power sometimes,” she said, recalling what Clinton said were conversations “at the highest levels” with Facebook.

“He’s immensely powerful,” Clinton said. “This is a global company that has huge influence in ways that we’re only beginning to understand.”

Clinton said she thinks Facebook is masking some darker purpose.

“They have, in my view, contorted themselves into making arguments about freedom of speech and censorship which they are hanging onto because it’s in their commercial interests,” Clinton said.

Among the things Clinton said that have horrified her are a doctored video in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to be slurring her speech.

“Google took it off YouTube … so I contacted Facebook,” Clinton said. “I said, Why are you guys keeping this up? This is blatantly false. Your competitors have taken it down.

“And their response was, ‘We think our users can make up their own minds.’”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
