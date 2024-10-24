While in Arizona to make the case for electing Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton noted that Harris has a weak spot.

“She’s extremely vulnerable, more vulnerable than she deserves to be, through crazy attacks,” Clinton said in a video posted to X.

“So, they’ve been thinking, the Republicans all this time, how can we go on the attack?” he said.

Clinton said as the campaign ticks down, only a small part of the electorate is up for grabs.

SLICK WILLY: Kamala “is extremely vulnerable” pic.twitter.com/qEiYkKa0RJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

“There is a sliver there that has to make up their minds,” Clinton said.

Clinton said of those voters, “What they think of her largely depends on what they think of President Biden.”

Clinton’s comment was not the first to emerge as a difficult one for the Harris camp to swallow.

Has Bill Clinton finally lost his ability to effectively campaign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (2075 Votes) No: 7% (149 Votes)

“You got a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn’t you? They made an ad about a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant,” Clinton said, referring to the death of Laken Riley. An illegal immigrant has been charged with her death.

We appreciate you campaigning for Trump, Bill. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 14, 2024



“Yeah, well, if they had all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“But if they are all properly vetted, that doesn’t happen, and America is not havin’ enough babies to keep our populations up,” Clinton continued. “So we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work.”

During his Arizona swing, Clinton stirred a fuss in his advocacy for Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in his campaign against Republican Kari Lake for the U.S. Senate, according to Times Now News.

“You got a person that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life running against someone who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance art, and where, like J.D. Vance, she has to be prostrate before the master,” Clinton said.

Lake offered a reply later in the day.

“I actually woke up this morning, and I found out one of the more familiar Democrats was in town, and his name is Bill Clinton … actually paid me a compliment,” Lake said. “He was here campaigning for Ruben Gallego, my cop-hating, open borders, anti-woman opponent. And Bill Clinton, he paid me a compliment. He said I was physically attractive.”

“First of all, you know what? As a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered,” Lake said. “I’m flattered, OK? I don’t get those kinds of compliments every day. Two, I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.