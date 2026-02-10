Clinton Judge Responds to California's Attempts to Unmask ICE Agents

Of the many complaints you’ll often hear from the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement crowd, a few criticisms will naturally be louder than others.

One of the loudest criticisms hurled against ICE?

The fact that the organization often deploys agents who are masked.

So loud is this complaint that the state of California has even pushed legislation to try to forcibly unmask these agents, at least when they’re operating in the Golden State.

This took the form of two acts, the “No Secret Police Act” and the “No Vigilantes Act.”

Judge Christina Snyder, a Clinton administration appointee, ruled on both of those Monday, according to Fox News.

The “No Secret Police Act” sought to unmask ICE agents when they are performing immigration enforcement operations.

While Snyder agreed that law enforcement doesn’t need masks to perform their duties, California’s application of this was faulty.

“The Court finds that federal officers can perform their federal functions without wearing masks,” Snyder said.

She then explained: “However, because the No Secret Police Act, as presently enacted, does not apply equally to all law enforcement officers in the state, it unlawfully discriminates against federal officers.”

While Snyder granted a preliminary injunction against the “No Secret Police” act, she was fine with letting the “No Vigilantes Act” continue unabated.

In short, the “No Vigilantes Act” requires law enforcement to show their agency affiliation and some sort of personal identifier (i.e. a badge number) on their uniforms.

Despite the split decision, both sides of the argument took a victory lap after what Snyder ruled on Monday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom — an outspoken progressive and widely assumed to be a 2028 presidential candidate — outright called Snyder’s ruling a “win.”

“A federal court upheld California’s law requiring federal agents to identify themselves — a clear win for the rule of law. No badge and no name mean no accountability,” Newsom said, per Fox News.

He added: “California will keep standing up for civil rights and our democracy.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi, meanwhile, took to social media to claim this ruling a “victory.”

ANOTHER key court victory thanks to our outstanding @TheJusticeDept attorneys. Following our arguments, a district court in California BLOCKED the enforcement of a law that would have banned federal agents from wearing masks to protect their identities. These federal agents are… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 9, 2026

“ANOTHER key court victory thanks to our outstanding [Department of Justice] attorneys,” she posted. “Following our arguments, a district court in California BLOCKED the enforcement of a law that would have banned federal agents from wearing masks to protect their identities.

“These federal agents are harassed, doxxed, obstructed, and attacked on a regular basis just for doing their jobs. We have no tolerance for it.

“We will continue fighting and winning in court for President Trump’s law-and-order agenda — and we will ALWAYS have the backs of our great federal law enforcement officers.”

