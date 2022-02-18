Share
News

Clinton Lawyer Attempts to Have Durham Prosecution Dismissed as Evidence Mounts

 By Randy DeSoto  February 18, 2022 at 8:43am
Share

Attorneys for Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss the case being brought against him by special counsel John Durham, claiming the false statements he made to the FBI were “immaterial.”

In the motion to dismiss, Sussmann’s legal team described the single count of making false statements against its client as “a case of extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”

Sussmann’s indictment, filed by Durham last fall, alleges that the lawyer submitted three “white papers” along with data files to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the presidential election, claiming they contained information of a secret communication channel between then-Republican candidate Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Russian government, Fox News reported.

The indictment states that Sussmann told Baker he was not working “for any client,” leading the FBI official to believe Sussmann “was acting as a good citizen merely passing along information, not as a paid advocate or political operative.”

In fact, he was working for the campaign of Democratic nominee Clinton via his employment at the Washington law firm Perkins Coie, listed as “Law Firm-1” in the indictment.

Trending:
Bad Joke? Biden Says He Put a Dead Dog on a Republican Woman's Doorstep as County Councilman

In their motion to dismiss, Sussmann’s attorneys argued, “It has long been a crime to make a false statement to the government. But the law criminalizes only false statements that are material –false statements that matter because they can actually affect a specific decision of the government.”

But false statements “about ancillary matters” are “immaterial and cannot give rise to criminal liability,” they said.

The lawyers went on to contend that Durham needed to allege the information Sussmann passed along included false material rather than their client not stating that he was working for the Clinton campaign.

“Indeed, the defense is aware of no case in which an individual has provided a tip to the government and has been charged with making any false statement other than providing a false tip. But that is exactly what has happened here,” Sussmann’s legal team said.

Do you believe Hillary Clinton knew what Sussmann was doing?

They further argued that he met “voluntarily” with the FBI when he made the tip to “pass along information that raised national security concerns.”

“Allowing this case to go forward would risk criminalizing ordinary conduct, raise First Amendment concerns, dissuade honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and chill the advocacy of lawyers who interact with the government,” his lawyers said.

Last week, Durham submitted an additional filing in the case further detailing Sussmann’s false statements not only to the FBI but also to “Agency-2,” reportedly the CIA, in his efforts to link Trump to Russia.

Sussmann worked with “Tech Executive-1” — cyberexpert Rodney Joffe, according to Fox News — to gather data from computer servers at Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building and later the White House, after Trump became president.

In Sussmann’s meeting with Agency-2, Durham said, he “provided data which he claimed reflected purportedly suspicious DNS [domain name system] lookups by these entities of internet protocol (IP) addresses affiliated with a Russian mobile phone provider” and claimed that the lookups “demonstrated Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations.”

Related:
Hillary Plays the Victim in Convention Speech, Takes Potentially Threatening Shot at Fox News

“The Special Counsel’s Office has identified no support for these allegations,” Durham wrote.

“In his meeting with Agency-2 employees, the defendant also made a substantially similar false statement as he made to the FBI General Counsel,” he said. “In particular, the defendant asserted that he was not representing a particular client in conveying the above allegations.

“In truth and in fact, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 — a fact the defendant subsequently acknowledged under oath in December 2017 testimony before Congress, without identifying the client by name.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Clinton Lawyer Attempts to Have Durham Prosecution Dismissed as Evidence Mounts
Dems' Own Internal Polling Shows Voters Think They're Focused on Wrong Things, Lead to '22 Disaster
Trump Reveals the Very Moment He Knew Democrats Were Spying on Him: 'The Wires Were Burning Up!'
CA US Senate Candidate: Political Landscape Shifting, CA Trending More Like Youngkin's VA
If the Clinton Campaign Engaged in Illegal Conduct in '16, What Did Democrats Do in 2020?
See more...

Conversation