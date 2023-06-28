Could Clinton Make a Comeback? New Poll Shows Who Dems Really Want If Biden Gets Dumped

A new poll released this week shows Democrats have not written off Hillary Clinton as a potential candidate to support in the event President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 race.

But her support was behind that of Vice President Kamala Harris, who this week was found to be the least-popular second in command since NBC News began polling the metric.

Still, at age 75, Clinton could potentially still be a force in her party if the situation presented itself and if she was interested.

A poll from Premise that was released on Monday asked the question, “If President Biden does not run for reelection which Democrat would be your preferred candidate in 2024?”

Harris took the top spot, but not by much.

Twenty-two percent of the poll’s respondents said they would prefer Harris over someone else if Biden does not run.

Clinton, meanwhile, had the support of 17 percent of potential primary voters.

Neither number is objectively impressive but Clinton’s support shows there might be a path for her, even if she has been on the sidelines for nearly seven years.

Clinton outperformed independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont as well as Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Will the Dems dump Biden before 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (249 Votes) No: 12% (34 Votes)

The men polled at 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Other potential candidates who received votes were Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Each candidate polled at 7 percent.

Robert Kennedy Jr. did not poll above 5 percent in the Premise poll but other polls have shown he has as much as 20 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters.

Clinton’s performance in the Premise poll is somewhat surprising given she has offered no indication she intends to run for public office again.

Another takeaway: Fifty-nine percent of the poll’s respondents said they do not want Biden to seek a second term in the White House.

Premise conducted the survey from June 27 to June 26 and spoke to 2,068 Americans via its smartphone application.

The pollster does not rely on traditional metrics such as a credibility interval.

Of its methodology, Premise states, “Premise used stratified sampling of its opt-in panel members, along with post stratification weighting based on the American Community Survey to provide a representative sample. These results are weighted by Age, Gender, Region, and Education.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.