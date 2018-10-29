Clinton Mulls 2020 Presidential Run, ‘I’d Like To Be President’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton strongly suggested she is considering running again in 2020 for the nation’s top office.

During a Friday evening Q&A, Clinton was asked by Recode’s Kara Swisher, “We’re going to talk about 2020 in a minute — do you want to run again?”

Clinton responded with an unconvincing, “No,” which prompted cries of “no” from some in the audience.

“Well, I’d like to be president,” the former secretary of state added, with chuckles following.

“Look, I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done,” she said. “We have confused everyone in the world, including ourselves.”

She argued the country’s friends and enemies do not know what the United States stands for or what it will do.

“The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for, having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department. It’s just gonna be a lot of heavy lifting,” Clinton said.

Swisher asked, “Are you going to be doing any of that lifting?”

“Oh, I have no idea Kara, but I’m not even going to think about it until we get through this November 6th election about what’s going to happen after that,” the 71-year-old replied.

Earlier this month, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, announced they would be embarking on a 13-city tour over the next year, hosting discussions about current events and politics across the country, The Hill reported.

Hillary Clinton has also been making campaign and media appearances of late and fundraising for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

A further signal of a potential presidental bid came from former Clinton top aide Philippe Reines, who recently told Politico her chances of running are “not zero.”

“It’s curious why Hillary Clinton’s name isn’t in the mix — either conversationally or in formal polling — as a 2020 candidate,” Reines said.

“She’s younger than Donald Trump by a year. She’s younger than Joe Biden by four years. Is it that she’s run before? This would be Bernie Sanders’ second time, and Biden’s third time. Is it lack of support? She had 65 million people vote for her,” Reines added.

Both CNN and the Washington Examiner did not include Clinton in their recent rankings of 2020 Democratic contenders for the nomination.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza put Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at the top of most likely Democratic contenders, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney placed Harris at the top of his rankings along with Sen. Amy Klobucher of Minnesota, Sanders, Warren, and Biden.

