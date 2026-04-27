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James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 3, 2025, in New York City.
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James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 3, 2025, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images for The New York Times)

Clip of James Carville Saying He Wants Trump 'to Suffer' Resurfaces Following Assassination Attempt

 By Nick Givas  April 27, 2026 at 1:36pm
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Former CNN commentator and Bill Clinton strategist James Carville made some disgusting comments about wanting to see President Donald Trump “suffer” in a clip that resurfaced following an attempt on the commander-in-chief’s life.

Conservative actor James Woods posted the video on the social media site X, writing: “If hate had a face.”

“I want to be clear on this. I do not want that man to die. I want to watch him suffer,” Carville said of Trump. “And I can’t watch a dead person suffer. I want him to be fully cognizant come November, when people tell him.”

The Washington Examiner and Grabien News also posted the resurfaced clip.

The video was reportedly made before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, where Trump and other top officials were targeted for assassination.

This is the kind of sick and twisted rhetoric that the left always claims to be against — unless it’s Trump.

Statements like these cast the president and his supporters as evildoers who must be stopped at all costs. What did they think was going to happen after they constantly painted Trump as the devil?

Those who are mentally unbalanced, or emotionally unstable, are going to get revved up and take action. It’s simple math.

And each time there’s an attempt on Trump’s life, or another prominent conservative, Democratic lawmakers and liberal pundits claim ignorance while washing their hands of the situation as if they had nothing to do with it.

They even had the gall to call for unity and condemn political violence.

Related:
Eaten Up with TDS, Adam Kinzinger Tries to Normalize Attempts to Kill Trump with Volley of Bizarre Posts

For shame.

The left has compared Trump to Hitler, claimed that he threatens democracy itself, and continually painted pictures of a dystopic world where all will suffer if he is allowed to finish out his second term.

They’ve impeached and indicted him at every turn, obstructed his agenda, violently protested his policies, smeared his family, and he was still reelected.

Hence their reliance on violent propaganda to get the job done.

It’s likely that these constant attacks against Trump, which have been blasting at full volume for over a decade, contributed to Cole Allen opening fire at the gala in an effort to kill the president and other top members of his Cabinet.

The 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was officially charged on Monday.

Allen had reportedly boosted posts on the left-wing social media site Bluesky, calling for the president to be tried for high crimes.

Carville, and others like him, would do well to turn down the temperature — and the volume — in the interest of national unity and general safety.

If this sort of escalation continues, it will tear the nation apart and anger our people even further, resulting in chaos all around.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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