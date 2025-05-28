Share
Phil Robertson of A&E's Duck Dynasty addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on Feb. 27, 2015, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

Clip: The Time Phil Robertson Gave Trump the Best 15 Second Endorsement in History

 By Randy DeSoto  May 28, 2025 at 5:58am
Now-deceased Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson distilled his support for President Donald Trump down to one short sentence while speaking at a campaign rally in 2019.

With Trump and his son, Willie Robertson, behind him, Phil walked up to the microphone in Monroe, Louisiana, and said, “I got it down to this: if you’re pro-God, and pro-America, and pro-gun, and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want!”

Robertson raised his hand up in the air and walked away from the mic as Trump and Willie laughed. The Duck Commander had spoken for about 15 seconds, all told.

As news broke of Robertson’s death on Sunday, conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared the clip of the 2019 rally moment, racking up millions of views.

Willie’s wife, Korie, shared the news of Phil’s passing on Facebook Sunday, writing, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she added.

Did you enjoy the Robertson family and Duck Dynasty?

Robertson was right to point out that if a politician is pro-God (in the Christian sense, grounded in the Bible), pro-America, and pro-gun, that tells you a lot.

Duck hunting seems like more of a personal preference thing, but obviously it was important to the Duck Dynasty star.

This nation was founded on the belief that all are endowed with the God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

And the Bible makes clear that part of preserving the right to life is the right to self-defense, which in our times means guns.

According to a clip shared Sunday by conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, Roberson was bold in sharing his faith even with Trump himself.

In it, another Duck Dynasty brother, Jase Robertson, recounted that his father shared about Jesus with Trump back in 2016, noting the candidate wasn’t getting any younger and predicting that people would try to kill him.

Phil handed him a paper with the gospel on it, and told the then-presidential candidate, “You need to move on that. This needs to be the core of everything you do,” according to Jase.

Four years later, at another campaign event, “President Trump pulled out of his pocket that same gospel presentation that my dad had given to him four years before,” he recalled.

Trump told him, “I wanted you to know I still had this,” according to Jase.

Well done, Phil. You not only summarized in a sentence why people should vote for Trump, but shared the gospel with him too.

