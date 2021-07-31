Untold American families could face uncertainty about where they might live beginning Sunday after House Democrats failed to reach an agreement with regard to extending the nationwide eviction moratorium before a six-week recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip James E. Clyburn on Friday that blamed Republicans, despite the fact that Democrats hold a majority.

“We are proud and pleased that, overwhelmingly, House Democrats have understood the hardship caused by rental evictions and support extending the eviction moratorium to October 18, 2021,” the House Democrats said. “Unfortunately, not a single Republican would support this measure.”

“No American family should have to be kicked out of their home because of the pandemic and the economic damage it has inflicted,” the statement added. “That’s why a moratorium was imposed on evictions and why Congress appropriated the $46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance earlier this year to state, local, territorial and tribal governments to help renters make their payments.”

The statement concluded by noting that the moratorium lapse could have “millions” of Americans “forced out on the streets.”

The White House issued a statement on Friday, which was attributed to President Joe Biden, and called for state and local leaders to disburse $21.5 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance funds from the American Rescue Plan.

As the eviction moratorium deadline approaches tomorrow, I call on all state and local governments to take all possible steps to immediately disburse these funds given the imminent ending of the CDC eviction moratorium. https://t.co/lei4rN3D9a — President Biden (@POTUS) July 31, 2021

“Every state and local government must get these funds out to ensure we prevent every eviction we can. State and local governments can and should use both the Emergency Rental Assistance and their American Rescue Plan state and local funds to support policies with courts, community groups, and legal aid to ensure no one seeks an eviction when they have not sought out Emergency Rental Assistance funds,” the statement read.

Radical Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri had attempted to rally her party to act to keep the moratorium on evictions in place in recent days.

The federal eviction moratorium expires in 36 hours. House is about to go home for August. Delta variant is surging. I know not all of my colleagues get it, but take it from the formerly unhoused Congresswoman. We need to keep our people housed. We MUST extend the moratorium. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 30, 2021

🚨BREAKING: I’m a formerly unhoused Congresswoman, and I know that people will die if we let the eviction moratorium expire. I just sent a letter to every one of my Democratic colleagues telling them we can’t leave until we pass this extension. pic.twitter.com/xNcFeT9GxJ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) July 30, 2021

It’s 1 AM. Our solidarity is strong and our numbers are growing. Millions are at risk of being removed from their homes, and a Democratic-controlled government has the power to stop it. Extend the eviction moratorium now. pic.twitter.com/Rt0LFgViAN — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 31, 2021

Her efforts were in vain, however, as Democrats were incapable of reaching a deal.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky issued a statement earlier in the week that explained millions of people being homeless could lead to new COVID-19 infections.

Do you think an eviction moratorium extension is necessary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (227 Votes) No: 75% (698 Votes)

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Walensky said.

The end to the moratorium comes as Democrats, the CDC and the establishment media continue to spread fear about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

MarketWatch reported eviction moratoriums will remain in place until later in the year in places such as New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, California and Washington, D.C.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.