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President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a "Rose Garden Club" dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a "Rose Garden Club" dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

'The Clock Is Ticking': Trump Convenes Situation Room as Iran Attacks Arab Neighbors

 By Jack Davis  May 18, 2026 at 5:59am
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Amid drone attacks from Iran on its Arab neighbors, President Donald Trump is talking tough about what might come next.

The United Arab Emirates is blaming Iran or one of its proxies for drone attacks on its nuclear power plant, according to the Guardian.

Saudi Arabia said that it stopped drone attacks coming from Iraqi airspace, according to The Times of Israel.

Trump took to Truth Social to post an image that showed a massive American flag with multiple arrows pointing at Iran.

That followed a Truth Social post in which Trump wrote, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

Axios reported that Trump said if Iran does not offer better terms soon, “they are going to get hit much harder.”

Officials said Trump hoped to strike a deal, but Iranian stonewalling has indicated that they will not meet his key demands.

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Officials said a Situation Room meeting is planned for Tuesday so that Trump can get options from his aides, coming after a Saturday meeting with his national security advisers.

“We want to make a deal,” Trump told Axios. “They are not where we want them to be. They will have to get there or they will be hit badly, and they don’t want that.”

Trump said Iran will be hit “much harder than before” if it does not come up with an acceptable offer.

On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Iran.

“Our eyes are also open regarding Iran,” Netanyahu said on Sunday before the call, according to Fox News. “I will speak today, as I do every few days, with our friend President Trump.”

“I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China, and perhaps other matters as well. There are certainly many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario,” he said.

Fox News reported that Iran is ready to rumble.

“The prevailing assessment inside Iran is that President Trump may resort to restarting military action, and Tehran is now deliberately pursuing a strategy of ‘deception and delay’ with the hopes that buying time will complicate any potential return to war,” two regional intelligence officials said.

Officials said that Iran believes if it can stall until the World Cup events begin, with the planned celebration of America’s 250th birthday to follow, that it will be able to avoid military action.

The stalling tactic comes despite the impact of the blockade on Iran, one official said.

“It’s getting exponentially worse,” the official added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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