Former President Donald Trump stalked out of a New York City courtroom Friday amid closing arguments in a civil trial in which writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking damages over alleged defamation.

Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer for Carroll, was giving her closing argument at the time, according to The New York Times.

Kaplan said Trump made it seem acceptable for people to attack Carroll on social media, shortly after which Trump left.

The Times described what took place before Trump’s exit: “Trump appeared frustrated before the proceedings even began, shaking his head repeatedly. When Ms. Kaplan began describing last May’s verdict that found Trump had sexually abused Carroll, he grew more frustrated — scoffing, muttering and shaking his head.”

After Trump left, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who media reports say is not related to Carroll’s lawyer, spoke, saying “The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom,” according to the New York Post.

“Defense counsel are to remain seated,” Kaplan said.

The judge and Trump lawyer Alina Habba had several clashes, including one in which he threatened to bounce her out of court.

The judge told Habba that legal reasons prevented her from using a slide she had prepared as part of a slideshow to accompany her closing argument.

“You are not using the slide, period,” Kaplan said.

Habba said she “wanted to make a record” of her objection. Kaplan told her to move on, then Habba began to speak over him.

“Ms. Habba, you are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Sit down!” the judge said. Habba sat and was quiet.

During Habba’s closing argument, for which Trump returned, the judge and Carroll’s lawyer objected multiple times, the Times reported.

“You work long days and long nights, and all of a sudden you’re hit with an allegation,” she said. “There are no facts — ” Habba said prior to an objection from Carroll’s lawyer that the judge sustained.

“I’d like to finish my thought,” Habba said.

“Move on to a subject different than what you’re embarking upon,” the judge replied.

“In our country, you have the right to speak,” she said later, leading to another sustained objection. The judge then said there is a right to make some speeches but not others.

So what was Trump doing after he left court? NBC found the answer: He was roaring on his Truth Social account.

“Judge Kaplan refuses to allow the Anderson Cooper Interview on CNN of E. Jean Carroll wherein Carroll says, “Rape is sexy,” and numerous other things that totally exonerate me. Judge Kaplan is refusing me my Constitutional Right to Due Process, to defend myself against this False Accusation. This is a one-sided trial, where the other side is allowed everything, and we are allowed nothing. He is an extremely abusive individual, the likes of which few have seen before!” one Truth Social post read.

In a second post, Trump said the judge had been unfair and added, “Our Legal System is in shambles! This is another Biden Demanded Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, funded and managed by Radical Left Democrats. The Courts are totally stacked against me, have never been used against a Political Opponent, like this, but in the end, we will win it all, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

