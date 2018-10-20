SECTIONS
Just In: Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care. Read Here.
Politics US News
Print

Top Clothing Company Openly Endorses Democratic Senate Candidates in a Possible First

Patagonia store signRoman Tiraspolsky / ShutterstockPatagonia store sign (Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock)

By Savannah Pointer
at 12:09pm
Print

The California-based outdoor clothing company Patagonia has officially endorsed Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

Tester is running for reelection, while Rosen is seeing to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

This is the first time the company has officially endorsed specific candidates. According to The Washington Post, it may be the first time a corporation has ever publicly endorsed political candidates.

A tweet from the company’s official Twitter account claimed that Rosen will protect public lands from the Trump administration.

“A vote for Jacky Rosen is a vote for public lands,” the company tweeted.

TRENDING: CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

A statement from the company on Friday said it decided to back these candidates “because of the urgent and unprecedented threats to our public lands and waters.”

“This is our opportunity to elect leaders who listen, and who will make a difference in determining the future of our environmental policy for years to come,” the company tweeted.

Do you think the company will lose business over this?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“We need (Rosen’s) leadership to protect Nevada’s economy and the basic health of its people, so the business community can thrive and so Nevadans can prosper,” said Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario.

Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, said he believes Tester “is a real advocate for hunters, hikers, and Montana’s thriving outdoor economy.”

Patagonia gave its employees the day off on Election Day two years ago and reportedly plan to do the same thing this year, according to a blog post by the company’s CEO.

“This time, we’re actively encouraging other companies to join us,” Marcarios wrote in a June blog post. “Because no American should have to choose between a paycheck and fulfilling his or her duty as a citizen.”

This isn’t the first time the company has entered into the political fray, donating $10 million of their 2016 Black Friday sales to environmental groups.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out ‘Phony’ Democratic Senator Who Sent Out ‘Hunting’ Photo

The outdoor company has also encouraged their patrons to fight back against President Donald Trump’s environmental policies.

After the president announced he would reduce the size of two national monuments, the company promised to sue the Trump administration, telling its customers that “the president stole your land,” calling it an “illegal move.”

The company also set up a webpage where its customers could “take action.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Evie Fordham

Terry James Albury walking out of sentencing.Antonio pi scata / Twitter

Former FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Leaking Documents

Savannah Pointer

John Rich of Big & Rich performs onstage at the 33rd Annual Kiss 99.9 Chili Cookoff at CB Smith Park on Jan. 20, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

Savannah Pointer

Ted Cruz, left, and Donald Trump, right.Bob Levey / Getty Images for Left/Right TV; Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

‘Unprecedented’ Response to Trump-Cruz Rally Forces a Venue Change

Chris Agee

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, left, and his replacement, Tucker Carlson, right, are Nos. 1 and 2 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.