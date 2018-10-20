Top Clothing Company Openly Endorses Democratic Senate Candidates in a Possible First

The California-based outdoor clothing company Patagonia has officially endorsed Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

Tester is running for reelection, while Rosen is seeing to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

This is the first time the company has officially endorsed specific candidates. According to The Washington Post, it may be the first time a corporation has ever publicly endorsed political candidates.

A tweet from the company’s official Twitter account claimed that Rosen will protect public lands from the Trump administration.

“A vote for Jacky Rosen is a vote for public lands,” the company tweeted.

A vote for Jacky Rosen is a vote for public lands. #MidtermsMatter #Midterms2018 https://t.co/3I6GUbS5xQ — Patagonia (@patagonia) October 19, 2018

A statement from the company on Friday said it decided to back these candidates “because of the urgent and unprecedented threats to our public lands and waters.”

“This is our opportunity to elect leaders who listen, and who will make a difference in determining the future of our environmental policy for years to come,” the company tweeted.

This is our opportunity to elect leaders who listen, and who will make a difference in determining the future of our environmental policy for years to come. #MidtermsMatter @Midterms2018 https://t.co/pPpB8wLXHH — Patagonia (@patagonia) October 19, 2018

“We need (Rosen’s) leadership to protect Nevada’s economy and the basic health of its people, so the business community can thrive and so Nevadans can prosper,” said Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario.

Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard, said he believes Tester “is a real advocate for hunters, hikers, and Montana’s thriving outdoor economy.”

Patagonia gave its employees the day off on Election Day two years ago and reportedly plan to do the same thing this year, according to a blog post by the company’s CEO.

“This time, we’re actively encouraging other companies to join us,” Marcarios wrote in a June blog post. “Because no American should have to choose between a paycheck and fulfilling his or her duty as a citizen.”

This isn’t the first time the company has entered into the political fray, donating $10 million of their 2016 Black Friday sales to environmental groups.

The outdoor company has also encouraged their patrons to fight back against President Donald Trump’s environmental policies.

After the president announced he would reduce the size of two national monuments, the company promised to sue the Trump administration, telling its customers that “the president stole your land,” calling it an “illegal move.”

The company also set up a webpage where its customers could “take action.”

This is the largest elimination of protected land in American history.

Take Action: https://t.co/biZPxo7PHh#BearsEars pic.twitter.com/OqW9FHPk3Q — Patagonia (@patagonia) December 4, 2017

