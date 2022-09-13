Parler Share
News
Lifestyle
Members of the public gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it leaves from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Members of the public gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it leaves from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Louisa Gouliamaki - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Clouds Part and a Single Ray of Sunlight Shines on Queen's Coffin While Thousands Line the Street to Say Goodbye

 By Grant Atkinson  September 13, 2022 at 1:57pm
Parler Share

As Queen Elizabeth II’s body was transported to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, the shining sun provided a touching tribute to the late monarch.

“Hundreds of thousands” of people lined the streets for the procession of the queen’s coffin, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

As they did so, a single ray of sunshine appeared to break through the clouds and shine directly in line with the hearse.

Georgie Gillard of the Story Picture Agency captured a photo of the incredible moment, and many users shared it on Twitter.

Trending:
Hollywood Legend Who Started in the 1930s Dead at 104; Worked with Andy Griffith, Laurence Olivier


“The Lord is taking the Queen to rest in heaven,” one commented.

Another user shared images of the many flowers left outside Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, in honor of the queen.

Since Elizabeth II died on Thursday at age 96, there have been multiple natural phenomena that some have interpreted as signs from God.

On the day of her death, a double rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace.

Related:
Biden's Trip to the Queen's Funeral Gets Complicated as British Officials Tell Him He Has to Take the Bus

“So beautiful and a fitting tribute!” a Twitter user wrote of the double rainbow.

Also Thursday, another rainbow appeared over Windsor Castle, about 25 miles away from Buckingham Palace.

A Twitter user said the rainbows showed God’s “providence to everyone.”

For more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II served the United Kingdom. To many, the series of natural events represent fitting signs to honor her life.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Tulsi Gabbard Erupts on Dems After They Compare MAGA Republicans to Al-Qaida
Former Republican Lawmaker of 12 Years Dies in Car Crash
Clouds Part and a Single Ray of Sunlight Shines on Queen's Coffin While Thousands Line the Street to Say Goodbye
Leftists Immediately Begin Predicting Trump's Arrest as He Exits Plane in Golf Shoes, But Their Collective Thinking Power Missed the Obvious Conclusion
Family Towed Camper with EV Truck - It Died and Had to Be Towed to New Charger by Fuel-Powered Tow Truck
See more...

Conversation