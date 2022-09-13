Clouds Part and a Single Ray of Sunlight Shines on Queen's Coffin While Thousands Line the Street to Say Goodbye

As Queen Elizabeth II’s body was transported to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, the shining sun provided a touching tribute to the late monarch.

“Hundreds of thousands” of people lined the streets for the procession of the queen’s coffin, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

As they did so, a single ray of sunshine appeared to break through the clouds and shine directly in line with the hearse.

Georgie Gillard of the Story Picture Agency captured a photo of the incredible moment, and many users shared it on Twitter.

A ray of light appears to shine on the coffin on Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way up the Royal Mile earlier today.

Photo: Georgie Gillard / Story Picture Agency#queen #QueenElizabeth #light #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/qIzUA48psu — Story picture agency (@Storypicagency) September 12, 2022



“The Lord is taking the Queen to rest in heaven,” one commented.

Another user shared images of the many flowers left outside Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, in honor of the queen.

Took my pot of flowers today as shown in picture two Sandringham. There was so much love there today and everybody was talking to each other which the Queen would have loved to see people coming together ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6VyVXJWF0F — Martin Hazell (@Hazell10Hazell) September 13, 2022

Since Elizabeth II died on Thursday at age 96, there have been multiple natural phenomena that some have interpreted as signs from God.

On the day of her death, a double rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace.

A double rainbow shimmered across the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace. When the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke, after a hush, people broke into “God Save the Queen.” https://t.co/XgIbaYjsEL pic.twitter.com/g0Q3ZDsNuv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2022

“So beautiful and a fitting tribute!” a Twitter user wrote of the double rainbow.

So beautiful and a fitting tribute! — Ann Wilmer-Lasky, Author ☮️ ❤️ (@awlasky) September 8, 2022

Also Thursday, another rainbow appeared over Windsor Castle, about 25 miles away from Buckingham Palace.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

A Twitter user said the rainbows showed God’s “providence to everyone.”

Yeah stuff like this demonstrates his providence to everyone. People will call it a coincidence, but thats just because theyve assumed they are correct. — Surf (@Surfb_4) September 9, 2022

For more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II served the United Kingdom. To many, the series of natural events represent fitting signs to honor her life.

