Members of the public gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it leaves from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Louisa Gouliamaki - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Clouds Part and a Single Ray of Sunlight Shines on Queen's Coffin While Thousands Line the Street to Say Goodbye

 By Grant Atkinson  September 13, 2022 at 1:57pm
As Queen Elizabeth II’s body was transported to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, the shining sun provided a touching tribute to the late monarch.

“Hundreds of thousands” of people lined the streets for the procession of the queen’s coffin, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

As they did so, a single ray of sunshine appeared to break through the clouds and shine directly in line with the hearse.

Georgie Gillard of the Story Picture Agency captured a photo of the incredible moment, and many users shared it on Twitter.

“The Lord is taking the Queen to rest in heaven,” one commented.

Another user shared images of the many flowers left outside Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, in honor of the queen.

Since Elizabeth II died on Thursday at age 96, there have been multiple natural phenomena that some have interpreted as signs from God.

On the day of her death, a double rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace.

“So beautiful and a fitting tribute!” a Twitter user wrote of the double rainbow.

Also Thursday, another rainbow appeared over Windsor Castle, about 25 miles away from Buckingham Palace.

A Twitter user said the rainbows showed God’s “providence to everyone.”

For more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II served the United Kingdom. To many, the series of natural events represent fitting signs to honor her life.

Grant Atkinson
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation