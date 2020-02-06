Clueless Dem. Rep. Blasted After Attacking Rush's Medal of Freedom but Not Knowing What It Is

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday and liberals lost their minds.

The president presented the honor to Limbaugh on Tuesday as first lady Melania Trump hung the medal around his neck.

It was a touching moment that brought cheers from the Republicans in attendance but scorn from elected Democrats, one of whom did not realize that the award is a civilian honor.

“It’s disappointing President Trump presented Rush Limbaugh, someone who has dedicated their life to dividing this country, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and not Brigadier General and Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee,” Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur tweeted.

Sadly, she was not the only one who did not realize the medal was a civilian and not a military honor.

“I didn’t realize Rush Limbaugh led our troops to victory in battle, wow,” British-American journalist Michael Tracey wrote, confusing the Medal of Honor and Medal of Freedom.

There was a torrent of other responses calling Limbaugh a racist with no evidence to back those claims.

“There is no ‘both sides’ to this issue. Rush Limbaugh is a racist who uses his platform to inspire other racists. Rewarding him with a #MedalOfFreedom is a slap in the face to every person who ACTUALLY deserved that honor,” Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush tweeted, evidence-free.

These people should take a long look at the hodgepodge of liberal bootlickers who were given this high honor, many of whom received the award from former President Barack Obama.

Obama, who broke the record for handing out medals of freedom, awarded it to such liberal stalwarts as Robert DeNiro, Robert Redford, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg in the area of film.

When he gave them out to famous musicians he also looked to his supporters like Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Barbara Streisand and Bruce Springsteen.

And he gave them to even more supporters in television, including Oprah Winfrey, Lorne Michaels, Marlo Thomas and Ellen DeGeneres.

He even gave one to his own vice president, Joe Biden.

Not one of those people was a military hero.

And yet none of the people attacking Trump for awarding Limbaugh batted an eye when Obama handed out the award like Halloween candy.

It is sad that Democrats cannot put aside their partisanship long enough to at least show the respect to stay silent when someone they dislike is honored.

But this is who they are now. Petty curmudgeons who are offended by their own shadows.

