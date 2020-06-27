The left loves to say black lives matter. But they only seem to care about black lives when it is politically convenient.

White liberals, in particular, like to imagine that they speak on behalf of the black community, as The Babylon Bee hilariously parodied with the headline “New Program Helps People Of Color Adopt A White Liberal To Speak On Their Behalf.”

Ami Horowitz, a documentary filmmaker and director of Fox News’ “Ami on the Streets,” decided to ask white liberals in New York City what they thought of the idea of abolishing the police. He then asked black residents of East Harlem for their opinions on the matter. His video of the two groups’ answers shows striking differences.

When Horowitz asked white New Yorkers about abolishing the police, answers included:

“Absolutely.”

TRENDING: Exclusive from Gen. Flynn: If We Don't Act, 2% of the People Are About To Control the Other 98%

“They’re monsters.”

“Policing in this country is about keeping black people down.”

Horowitz asked one white man who hated the police how he thought people in East Harlem felt about police officers. The man replied, “Probably the same way I feel about them, you know? Probably worse.”

Do you agree with the East Harlem residents? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (910 Votes) 9% (91 Votes)

Then Horowitz interviewed East Harlem residents. Here is what they thought of white leftists’ opinions on abolishing police:

“I think they’re full of crap.”

“I think they’re being somewhat ignorant.”

“Abolishing the NYPD? That would be suicide.”

One East Harlem resident spoke of how his 8-year-old son wants to be a police officer and he was encouraging him. Another black resident mentioned she had relatives who were police officers and she respected them.

RELATED: De Blasio Nightmare: $1.5B in Cuts to NYPD Budget Amid Historic Crime Spree

“I support the police. I don’t support police brutality, of course. But I support the police,” she said. In other words, she understood nuance. The government can make helpful reforms without destroying a vital system.

Instead, Democrats have rejected police reform efforts like the one introduced by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. At the same time, white leftists are busy being caught on camera lecturing black police officers about racism or just screaming in black officers’ faces.

In fact, a Pew Research Center study found that only one in six protesters are black and 46 percent are white. A recent YouGov/HuffPost poll also found 49 percent of black Americans “somewhat oppose” or “strongly oppose” defunding the police. Only 29 percent supported the measure.

Among respondents of all races, 45 percent strongly oppose defunding the police.

Crime statistics show why. As Harvard social scientist Roland Fryer has documented, cities that reduce police activity see increased crime.

Shootings in New York City have already surged this month since the police department disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime unit.

Yet despite all this evidence of likely disaster, the Minneapolis City Council just unanimously approved a measure to abolish the city’s police department.

The Marxist-inspired defund the police movement may claim to speak on behalf of black Americans, but black Americans can speak for themselves. And the majority want to keep police in their communities.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.