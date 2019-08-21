Clueless Woman Gives Birth to Triplets After Doctors Tell Her 'Kidney Stones' Are Really Labor Pains

A South Dakota mom got the surprise of a lifetime when her ‘kidney stone’ pain turned out to be labor pains for not one, not two, but three new babies!

Dannette Giltz, already a mom of two, had experienced kidney stones before. So when her excruciating pain started in early August, she just assumed the problem was back.

“I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before,” she told KOTA. According to a Facebook fundraiser, Dannette felt so sick she could hardly move or even breathe. She spent the day in bed, crying. The pain finally grew so intense that her husband of 12 years, Austin, took her to the hospital.

The couple was in for a big shock. After a few quick tests, doctors announced that Dannette was pregnant and her supposed ‘kidney stones’ were really pregnancy pains. What’s more, she was having twins! Dannette and her husband were in disbelief, as she had had no idea she was expecting.

Already at 34 weeks, it was time to give birth. On Aug. 10, the stunned mom was rushed across town to another hospital and immediately into an emergency cesarean section. The surprises didn’t stop there.

Dannette recounted the moments after her initial surgery when their two new little ones were safely born and being wrapped up.

“It was quiet, we thought they were done,” she said. “He’s over there, kind of like rocking like, thinking of the names and then she’s like ‘well we need another blanket’ and his reaction is like ‘excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I’m not doing triplets.’ She’s like no, ‘there’s three babies in here, there’s triplets.'”

Sure enough, baby number three was on the way. The family of four became a family of seven with the arrival of one boy and two little girls.

“You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone’s like I can’t believe it,” Dannette remarked. “I’m like we’re still in shock, trust me, we know what you mean.”

“l go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It’s crazy,” she added.

Dannette’s husband was just happy that his wife and new children were healthy.

“Once we left the hospital, she’s out of the hospital, I know she’s okay. I’m overwhelmed honestly, it’s still exploding in my head,” he said.

While you might expect someone who’s had kids before to recognize the signs of pregnancy, Dannette said she didn’t have morning sickness and never felt the babies move.

One person who couldn’t be happier with the surprise is Dannette’s son, Ronnie. The 10-year-old had been wishing hard for more siblings and said he wasn’t the least bit surprised by the turn of events.

“I wished for a baby brother, and I wished for like two sisters for my little sister because she always wanted a little sister,” Ronnie told KOTA. “I knew this day was always going to come.”

The family has been overwhelmed by support from their community. Friends and neighbors have pitched in to help the couple with supplies, given that they were caught totally unprepared.

“It’s amazing in a small town how many people will come together for stuff that’s not expected,” Dannette said. The couple has named the triplets Gypsy, Nikki and Blaze. All three are healthy and happy — an unexpected little miracle.

According to a Facebook post update, Gypsy and Nikki will be going home on Aug. 21, and Blaze should follow them shortly if all goes well.

The Western Journal reached out to Dannette Giltz for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

