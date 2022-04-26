CNBC Lets Dem Strategist Get Away with Suggesting Musk Is Sexual Predator: 'Wouldn't Trust Him with My Daughter'

With Twitter’s decision to accept Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the social media platform, not everyone is happy with the idea of new leadership.

Democrats and members of Biden’s inner circle are afraid of what Twitter could turn into under Musk and have spoken out against his ownership.

There are fears particularly about how Twitter will affect upcoming elections.

After his bid to acquire the company was accepted, Musk released a statement that he wants to make Twitter “better than ever,” CNN reported.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said.

However, one Democratic strategist that is close to some of the party’s huge Silicon Valley donors said of the change to Twitter, “it’s not good” for the Democratic Party, CNBC News reported.

While Democrats are worried about the changes Musk will bring to the social media giant, this strategist went on to smear Musk himself.

“He’s a great engineer and businessman but I would not trust him with my daughter let alone the millions of people who rely on Twitter for information,” the strategist said of Musk.

This accusation seems to insinuate that Musk is a sexual predator.

But there has been no evidence of this.

The only sexual assault issues that Musk has dealt with in the past had to do with some lawsuits against his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

Six women who worked for Tesla filed lawsuits against the company, claiming they were sexually harassed in the workplace, Forbes reported.

But that was unrelated to Musk personally. He was not accused of sexually assaulting anyone.

The insinuation from the Democratic strategist has no evidence to back it up.

Brent Scher, an editor at the Free Beacon, pointed out the absurdity of this claim in a tweet.

CNBC just letting some Dem strategist anonymously suggest that @elonmusk is a sexual predator? “I would not trust him with my daughter”?? Wtf?https://t.co/p7OmBBp6T3 pic.twitter.com/oJ0wM5nKWS — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 25, 2022

But this one Democratic strategist was not the only one to make baseless claims in fear about Twitter’s future.

Another Democratic strategist, Mary Anne Marsh, told CNBC News she is afraid that disinformation will now spread on Twitter.

“Now, Trump will use Twitter to do far more damage to regain power in 2022 and 2024 while Elon Musk has given no indication that he will do anything to stop him,” Marsh said.

But Trump has already announced that he does not want to rejoin Twitter.

The former president told Fox News that even if Musk reinstated him on the social media platform, he has no plans to rejoin and will instead maintain his presence on Truth Social, his own social media site.

While Musk has been openly critical of Twitter, which spurred him to buy it so that he could make changes, he has stated that he wants to enhance free speech and trust on the platform.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” he said in his statement after buying the company, CNN reported.

There has been no indication from Musk that he wants to foment chaos on Twitter, as Democrats seem to expect.

