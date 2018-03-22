CNBC Director Arrested for Felony After 18-Year-Old Nanny’s Friend Finds Rigged Tissue Box in Bathroom

A CNBC director has been arrested after being accused of spying on his teenage nanny with a hidden video camera, New York Daily News reported.

According to police, Dan Switzen, 44, hid the spy camera in a tissue box in the bathroom of his Westchester, New York home.

“He intentionally installed a video recording device in a tissue box located in his family’s bathroom to surreptitiously view a person dressing or undressing … at a place and time when (the victim) had a reasonable expectation of privacy without (her) knowledge or consent,” read the police complaint.

The hidden camera was discovered in November after the nanny, 18, invited two of her friends over to Switzen’s home. One of her friends discovered the camera, and they both took it to police the same night.

Longtime #CNBC director Dan Switzen stands accused of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom as an alleged means to spy on his teenage au pair. https://t.co/Lp4TwcXjaB via @BreitbartNews — AngryAmericansUnited (@LastWave2014) December 31, 2017

Law enforcement officials say “incriminating” images were found on the camera’s memory card.

Police then secured a search warrant and arrested Switzen on a felony count of unlawful surveillance, New York Daily News reported.

He was released from custody without bail.

Switzen’s arrest comes in the wake of several sexual misconduct allegations against men at NBC, including former “Today Show” host Matt Lauer, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and frequent “Morning Joe” guest Mark Halperin.

Swtizen will be defended by his lawyer, Jeffrey Chartier, who told New York Daily News, “He’s a very decent family man. I don’t want to litigate these allegations in the press. We will defend him accordingly.”

According to New York state law, unlawful surveillance is a class E felony and is punishable by probation or up to 4 years in prison.

After starting in the industry as a technical director at MSNBC, Switzen eventually landed a position at CNBC.

He was the director of the “Suze Orman Show” for over a decade, and was reportedly listed as a director for the network’s “Power Lunch” show.

Suze and @DanDirector ready to tape! Classic @SuzeOrmanShow in animal print! pic.twitter.com/hwOb13P4Nu — Amy Feller Gallant (@AmyFeller) November 19, 2013

Neither Switzen or CNBC would comment about his arrest.

It’s not clear if he is still employed at the network.

