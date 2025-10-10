Share
News
New York Attorney General Letitia James hosts a town hall at SUNY Westchester Community College to hear from residents about the impact of former President Donald Trump’s policies on their lives on May 8, 2025, in Valhalla, New York.
New York Attorney General Letitia James hosts a town hall at SUNY Westchester Community College to hear from residents about the impact of former President Donald Trump’s policies on their lives on May 8, 2025, in Valhalla, New York. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

CNBC Host Has Awkward Moment After Getting Called Out Over Letitia James Indictment Hypocrisy

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2025 at 2:46pm
Share

The political agenda of New York Attorney General Letitia James became fodder for disagreement Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

James was indicted Thursday on charges related to mortgage fraud.

The Democrat had won her 2018 election on a platform of going after President Donald Trump, as noted by The New York Times. Although she secured a civil fraud conviction against Trump last year, the massive penalty against Trump has been thrown out.

On Friday, Andrew Ross Sorkin said officials at James’s level should be appointed rather than elected to remove politics from the office, according to Mediaite.

Co-host Joe Kernen said the argument never came up when James, who has framed the charges as a form of political persecution, was tossing charges at Trump.

“I’m hoping that they can be appointed. I think they should be appointed in these roles,” Sorkin said.

“And hopefully, therefore, then they’re going to be independent. I actually very much dislike the idea that people can run on a — you know, run for a position like this and say, ‘I’m going to go prosecute Donald Trump or I’m going to prosecute anybody else.’ That’s terrible.”

Should NY AG Letitia James go to prison?

“Well, now you’re saying that,” Kernen replied.

“No, I’ve said this my whole life. I think it’s a terrible idea,” Sorkin said.

“I just don’t remember. You know, I’m getting older. I’m getting older. I don’t remember any of that in the last administration,” Kernen remarked.

James has her defenders. On CNN recently, for example, Kasie Hunt said the crime James is accused of committing is something run-of-the-mill Americans do every day.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan saw things differently.

Related:
Disturbing: Hackers Jailed for Allegedly Stealing Thousands of Photos of Kids from Day Cares, Posting on Dark Web

“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” she said after James was indicted, per a news release.

“The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served,” she said.

James is facing up to 30 years in prison if she should be convicted.

As noted by NBC, the allegations against James are that she obtained a fixed-rate conventional mortgage at 3 percent interest when she said it was a “secondary residence.”

The indictment claimed that James used the property as a “rental investment property,” which should have had a 3.815 percent rate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Teacher Arrested After She Allegedly Added Student on Snapchat, Called Him from Her Shower, and Tried to Meet Up
Italy Considering New Law to Fight Radical Islam That Includes Burqa Ban
CNBC Host Has Awkward Moment After Getting Called Out Over Letitia James Indictment Hypocrisy
'Devastating Blast' Levels Military Explosives Plant, Multiple Deaths and Missing People Reported
Trump Threatens 'Massive' Tariff Increase in Response to China's 'Sinister and Hostile Move'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation