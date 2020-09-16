CNBC host Jim Cramer stunned guest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he referred to her as “Crazy Nancy” during a live interview with her Tuesday, before both agreed to blame President Donald Trump for the whole thing.

Cramer made the remark while he and the California Democrat were discussing a deal for coronavirus relief, according to a video posted on Twitter.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy — I’m sorry, that was the president,” he said. “I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term. But it is hard, isn’t it?”

“But you just did,” Pelosi shot back.

“Oh, come on, you know what I mean,” Cramer said.

“I know what you meant,” the speaker replied.

CRAMER: What deal can we have, crazy Nancy — I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term, but it is hard isn’t it? PELOSI: But you just did. CRAMER: Oh, come on, you know what I mean. PELOSI: I know what you meant. pic.twitter.com/KA26N4nKAU — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 15, 2020

The “Mad Money” host valiantly tried to dig himself out.

“You know what I mean, the reverence I have for the office is so great that I think it’s a travesty to ever call — look, you’re, look, you spent your whole life in public service,” he stammered before Pelosi cut in.

“Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” she said. “He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. … He’s a master of projection.”

Twitter users laid into Cramer for the incident, and he fired back.

Can someone please explain to me why Jim Cramer still have a job after calling the @SpeakerPelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face? pic.twitter.com/mC1UQI9YSq — Henry(Biden/Harris will Unite America) Djoutsa (@D_jeneration) September 15, 2020

I am surprised at you, Tony. The point was to show how horrendous it is that the president calls her Tony. Did you really watch the interview? Did you see that the point was to say there

can’t be a deal with a president who calls the Speaker crazy? I expect more of you. https://t.co/ubbuzJ5l1o — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

This is what misogyny looks like folks. Jim Cramer calls Nancy Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ to her face, says he was imitating Trump https://t.co/7FJOSXt9AY — Sith Lord Bitmoji (@KenobiCheated) September 15, 2020

I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think i wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive i find it.. I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

What gives Jim Cramer, a news commentator, the right to call Speaker Pelosi “ Crazy Nancy”?! And then he tries to apologize by saying the President calls her that. HE called her that pejorative name. HE needs to be suspended immediately, if not fired outright. https://t.co/Lr8mtghsAt — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 15, 2020

The Trump campaign also felt the call to weigh in.

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” He’s not wrong! pic.twitter.com/KUqqPaTflp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

The speaker and the president have not spoken directly in 11 months, according to The Hill.

“What is the point? I mean, the president has sent his representatives. If he has confidence in them, then I do too,” Pelosi said Tuesday during the segment with Cramer.

She said she does not want to deal directly with Trump.

“If you’re talking to him, you’re almost wasting your time, because it’s not going to pan out,” Pelosi said.

The president last week also said there was no point in a face-to-face meeting with the speaker or the top Democrat in the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“I know Pelosi, I know Schumer very well. They don’t want to make a deal because they think it’s good for politics if they don’t make a deal,” Trump said.

“I’m taking the high road by not seeing them. That’s the high road.”

