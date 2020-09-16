Login
CNBC Host Calls Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face

By Jack Davis
Published September 16, 2020 at 8:01am
CNBC host Jim Cramer stunned guest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he referred to her as “Crazy Nancy” during a live interview with her Tuesday, before both agreed to blame President Donald Trump for the whole thing.

Cramer made the remark while he and the California Democrat were discussing a deal for coronavirus relief, according to a video posted on Twitter.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy — I’m sorry, that was the president,” he said. “I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term. But it is hard, isn’t it?”

“But you just did,” Pelosi shot back.

“Oh, come on, you know what I mean,” Cramer said.

“I know what you meant,” the speaker replied.

Was CNBC host Jim Cramer wrong to call Nancy Pelosi "Crazy Nancy?"

The “Mad Money” host valiantly tried to dig himself out.

“You know what I mean, the reverence I have for the office is so great that I think it’s a travesty to ever call — look, you’re, look, you spent your whole life in public service,” he stammered before Pelosi cut in.

“Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” she said. “He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. … He’s a master of projection.”

Twitter users laid into Cramer for the incident, and he fired back.

The Trump campaign also felt the call to weigh in.

The speaker and the president have not spoken directly in 11 months, according to The Hill.

“What is the point? I mean, the president has sent his representatives. If he has confidence in them, then I do too,” Pelosi said Tuesday during the segment with Cramer.

She said she does not want to deal directly with Trump.

“If you’re talking to him, you’re almost wasting your time, because it’s not going to pan out,” Pelosi said.

The president last week also said there was no point in a face-to-face meeting with the speaker or the top Democrat in the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“I know Pelosi, I know Schumer very well. They don’t want to make a deal because they think it’s good for politics if they don’t make a deal,” Trump said.

“I’m taking the high road by not seeing them. That’s the high road.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
