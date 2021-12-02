CNBC Host Calls for 'Universal' Vaccine Mandate to Be Enforced By Military

It’s time for Jim Cramer’s barista to cut him off.

Cramer, a CNBC host and former Wall Street player whose signature hyper-caffeinated style and hyperbolic statements made him famous, called for a universal vaccine mandate on Monday, suggesting the military should run it and objectors ought to be dragged into court.

(We’re fighting all vaccine mandates here at The Western Journal, including efforts that aren’t as ridiculous as this as this suggestion — and which have a better chance of being enacted by the Biden administration. You can help us by subscribing.)

On Monday’s show, Cramer again touched upon one of his minor-league fixations — getting everyone vaccinated for COVID-19 the way President Dwight Eisenhower got people vaccinated for polio in the 1950s.

CNBC host Jim Cramer: “Require vaccination universally. Have the military run it.” He says the unvaccinated should have to prove their reasoning in court and “help in the war effort by staying home.” pic.twitter.com/ULETSRUzhr — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 30, 2021

“Lord knows what happened if you didn’t partake,” Cramer said. “But back then, anyone who refused to get vaccinated would get ratted out immediately because we knew that person could hurt other people. The commonweal was … the commonweal.

“Now we’re engaged with a similar struggle with COVID, and Eisenhower would be aghast,” he continued. “We have immunocompromised people who are incubators for every variant to come walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That’s psychotic.”

Cramer’s answer for dealing with these “psychotic” people? Bring in the armed forces!

Should there be a national vaccine mandate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (21 Votes)

“So it’s time to admit that we have to go to war against COVID,” Cramer said. “Require vaccination universally. Have the military run it. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status in court.

“And even then, you need to help in the war effort by staying at home until we finally beat this thing,” he added.

After getting blowback on social media for suggesting the military needed to intervene and people needed to prove “conscientious objector status” to avoid getting a vaccine, Cramer went on social media to hide behind the Ike defense again.

“Getting a lot of hate now for advocating President Eisenhower’s view on polio. How can they live with themselves. ?” Cramer said.

Getting a lot of hate now for advocating President Eisenhower’s view on polio. How can they live with themselves. ? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 30, 2021

Eisenhower didn’t face down vaccine hesitancy, such as it may have existed, by letting the military run the program and forcing people who wouldn’t take it into court, nor did he make all those who could prove “conscientious objector” status stay home until polio was licked. There wasn’t anyone “ratting” their neighbors out for not getting a vaccination. But don’t tell that to Cramer, whose grasp on history is as tenuous as his grasp on the stock market.

To be fair, Cramer is more a figure of fun than a serious analyst; his show “Mad Money,” when it was at its zenith, was a whir of klaxons and screaming, something akin to a zoo-format morning radio host giving stock tips in the evening.

It’s difficult to see any of our nation’s thought leaders so intently hanging on his words that it compels them to insist President Joe Biden roll out the tanks and have our men in uniform get those Pfizer shots in some arms.

Cramer still has a nightly show on cable TV’s premier financial news network, however, and he’s using that time to advocate for vaccination by military decree. Those who don’t submit get hauled in front of a judge.

He’s apparently politically illiterate enough that he doesn’t realize that even the soft vaccine mandate, the one the Biden administration is trying to administer via emergency powers granted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has been struck down by federal courts for overreach. If that won’t fly, this half-baked idea definitely won’t.

What do you expect, however, when a buffoon who can’t get the stock market right tries to argue for a universal vaccination mandate?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation