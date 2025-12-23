Share
News
CNBC's RIck Santelli, seen right in a 2010 photo, seemed surprised by President Donald Trump's successes with the economy.
CNBC's RIck Santelli, seen right in a 2010 photo, seemed surprised by President Donald Trump's successes with the economy. (Doug Mills - pool / Getty Images; Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

CNBC Host Visibly Stunned at Trump Economy's Skyrocketing Growth Numbers

 By Harold Hutchison  December 23, 2025 at 10:28am
Share

CNBC’s Rick Santelli appeared surprised Tuesday when he read the latest Gross Domestic Product numbers live during “Squawk Box.”

GDP grew by 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, according to a Tuesday release by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Santelli noted that the figure came in well above expectations.

“Third quarter numbers, we’re looking for 3.3 …. Zoom, zoom, zoom! 4.3 percent, 4.3 percent.

“That is a nice jump, and I know many may question data gathering, but on the surface, this would be the strongest quarter going back to the third quarter of 2023, when it was 4.7,” Santelli said.

“This is strong — 3.5 on consumption blows away the 2.7 we were expecting. That would be the best since the last quarter of ’24.”



President Donald Trump touted his economic policies in a Wednesday White House speech, while a fact sheet released by the White House noted lower prices for fresh fruit, butter, ice cream, shampoo, and toilet paper.

However, Trump’s approval on the economy is down to 40.6 percent, while his disapproval is up to 55.5 percent, according to RealClearPolling.

Democrats swept high-profile November elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City by focusing on the issue of “affordability.”

The White House has touted declining gas prices as well, noting that over three dozen states have an average price of less than $3 a gallon, with at least 20 posting an average of less than $2.75 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Related:
Every TV Network Except Fox News Refused to Show a Key Component of Trump's Prime-Time Address

“Better GDP is always good,” Santelli said after running through other economic numbers. “We’ll let the experts pick apart the data gathering and all the issues. Over time, that should smooth out. But as I said, on the surface, powerful number.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




LA Garbage Crisis Is So Bad One Man Quit His Job to Pick Up the City's Slack
Charlie Kirk Beats Out Mamdani, Others as Top Trending Search of 2025: His Message Is Spreading
CNBC Host Visibly Stunned at Trump Economy's Skyrocketing Growth Numbers
'Obvious F***ing Failure!': Hunter Biden Throws His Father Under Bus for Afghanistan Debacle
Brown University Officials Warned About 'Suspicious' Shooting Suspect By Janitor, Did Nothing: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation