CNN Alum Drops Blunt Warning on Harris 2028 Run: 'Very Bad' News for Democrats

CNN alumnus Chris Cillizza said former Vice President Kamala Harris is likely mounting another White House run, and he explained how that would be ‘very bad’ news for Democrats.

Late last week on his podcast, “So What,” Cillizza warned about the potential damage Harris could do to the Democratic Party if she runs for president again.

“I think this is a bad thing for the Democratic Party that she appears to be moving closer to running,” he proclaimed. “I think that she, based on the polling, would start the race as the front-runner.”

He added, “Notice I focused on ‘start the race as the front-runner.’”

“But I think that the Harris people, or Harris herself, will learn the wrong lesson from that — or has already learned the wrong lesson from that,” Cillizza continued. “And by that I mean this: She will look at that and say, ‘I’m in first place. Why wouldn’t I run? It’s my nomination to lose.'”

His comments came after CNN reported that Harris is scheduled to appear at Democratic events in four southern states next month.

The former vice president’s publicity tour for her book “107 Days” received negative press after it was discovered that she was using California Highway Patrol officers to serve as her personal security.

California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, a Republican, said if elected, he would rescind the protection, which he called a “corrupt freebie.”

About one week later, Harris announced she was cancelling several stops on the tour, according to KCRA-TV.

“In the one general election she ran on the national level, she lost to Donald Trump, a deeply flawed candidate,” Cillizza explained. “So number one, I just don’t think, in … candidate skills, when it comes to being able to reach across the aisle and get voters who are not already hard-core Democrats, I don’t think she has a great record of doing that.”

Cillizza also concluded that Harris would steal attention from other potential Democratic nominees if she ran again, and that she would make former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline a main talking point of the election.

“Democrats will spend at least some of 2027, maybe most of 2027, re-litigating the Joe Biden years in the White House,” he declared. “Because the way that Kamala Harris loses the race — and the way I think she will lose the race — is to not have a good answer for ‘why didn’t you see what was going on with Joe Biden physically and mentally?’ Or, ‘if you did see it, why didn’t you say something?'”

“Now, Harris has said repeatedly, ‘Every time I interacted with him, he was totally fine.’ But in retrospect, you know, maybe it was too big a risk.”

“There is no way her Democratic primary opponents are going to let her get away with just that. Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, who will definitely run for president, has already made clear that Harris and Pete Buttigieg, who was the secretary of transportation, will have to answer for the role they played in covering up Joe Biden’s physical and mental well-being.

“Now, ‘cover up’ is probably too strong a word, but … why didn’t they say more? Why didn’t they notice more? Why didn’t they say more if they did notice?

“If Harris is in the race, and she is the front-runner in the race, I guarantee you everyone else, with the exception of Buttigieg, will go after her on, ‘You’re tied to an unpopular administration.’

“Even Democrats don’t want to go back to the Biden administration. “

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