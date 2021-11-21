CNN’s John Blake, who makes a living trashing white Americans, says Americans are most in danger from white men.

“There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man,” Blake wrote in an analysis posted Saturday after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted.

Blake’s logic was that the Rittenhouse trial, the trial of three men accused of killing black teen Ahmaud Arbery and a civil trial over the 2017 violence at Charlottesville, Virginia, are proof that angry white men are out to destroy everything they please, any time they please.

“Race is an inescapable theme that runs through all the trials. At the center of each are White men who are accused of using unjustified violence, either against an unarmed Black man or during racial protests,” he wrote.

Blake’s prejudice against whites is long-standing.

In a September analysis, he said those nasty evil white men supporting diversity are also part of the problem.

“Racial diversity can function as a cloaking device, concealing the most powerful forms of White supremacy while giving the appearance of racial progress,” he wrote.

During that rant, he called “White supremacy” a “shapeshifter that can adapt to any environment.”

As per the course on CNN, politics enters in.

“More White men now identify as Republican, and the gender gap between both major parties is as large as it’s ever been in the last two decades,” he wrote in his Saturday analysis.

Some pushed back on Twitter.

Seriously, all your article spurred is more hatred and fear of each other. What should be feared is anyone who takes a radical one sided stance. — Sickboy071 (@christi13516331) November 20, 2021

Such slanted writing its actually very hard to read. Sadly the lack of accountability runs deep. — Doug Magill (@DougMagill2) November 20, 2021

Blake further bemoaned the fact that the police remain empowered to uphold the law.

“But even after nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd by a White police officer, little has changed. A growing number of Americans now want police funding increased,” he wrote, failing to mention that crime skyrocketed when police were curbed.

Blake says, in wrapping up his arguments against white guys, that “White male anger could prove to be one of the biggest roadblocks we face in building a successful multiracial democracy.”

