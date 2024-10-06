Share
News

CNN Analyst: Deeper Look at Polls Shows Kamala Harris Win Would Be 'Historically Unprecedented'

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2024 at 6:30am
Share

One critical number could mean that Vice President Kamala Harris has little hope of winning the presidential election, according to a CNN data analyst.

Harry Enten said the biggest problem Harris faces is being part of an administration that most Americans think is not helping the country.

“If we look at whether voters believe we’re on the right track or the wrong track, I think that this sort of gets at a problem for Kamala Harris’s campaign. Just 28% of Americans think the U.S is on the right track,” he said, according to a video posted on RealClearPolitics.

According to Enten’s data, the average approval rating for incumbents who lose an election sits at around 25 percent which “looks a heck of a lot like” Harris’ 28 percent.

Enten said that the picture is different for a popular administration.

“When the White House party wins — Kamala Harris’s party, the Democrats – 42 percent on average think that the country is on the right track,” he said.

Enten noted that the current approval rating is hovering near the average of losing administrations.

Do you trust the polls?

“This to me is a bad sign for Kamala Harris’s campaign. The bottom line is, it looks a lot more like a loser than it does like a winner,” he said.

Enten noted that the lowest approval rating a winning president received was 39 percent in 1996, which was the year former President Bill Clinton was re-elected.

Enten delivered his bottom line: “There is no historical precedent for the White House party winning another term when just 28% of the country thinks that we’re on the right track. Simply put, it would be historically unprecedented.”

Related:
Hunter Submits Deer Photo to Facebook Whitetail Page, Within 10 Minutes He's on His Way to Losing Hunting License

“You‘re very much in the danger zone when we‘re looking at that right track, wrong direction number, that’s where Democrats are right now,” he said, according to Fox News.

In a separate analysis on CNN, Enten said disapproval of President Joe Biden will carry over to Harris.

“The incumbent’s party has never won when the president had higher disapproval ratings than approval ratings,” he wrote.

“Biden’s disapproval rating right now is about 10 points above his approval rating,” he wrote, adding that that statistic and the share of Americans who think the nation is on the right track “are just two indicators of public opinion that are bad for Harris’ chances in November.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Single Mother with Terminal Cancer Diagnosis Attempts to Raise Money for Her Own Funeral, Gets So Much More
Quick-Thinking Chick-fil-A Workers Credited with Saving 6-Year-Old Girl After Spotting Multiple Red Flags
CNN Analyst: Deeper Look at Polls Shows Kamala Harris Win Would Be 'Historically Unprecedented'
Bigfoot Sighting? Video Shows Hiker Running Away From Creature, But It Doesn't Tell the Full Story
Hollywood Never Would've Made This: Mel Gibson Developing Show About How Christians Fought off Muslim Invaders
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation