CNN Analyst: JD Vance Is Dominating the 2028 GOP Field and It's Not Even Close

CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten said Monday that the 2028 Republican presidential race is already taking shape, and Vice President J.D. Vance has surged far ahead.

Several polls found Vance emerging as a strong early 2028 contender. During a segment on “CNN News Central,” Enten said that while formal declarations remain years away, potential contenders are effectively running now.

“These guys are running already, even if they haven’t formally declared. They’re already running, and J.D. Vance is running well ahead of the field,” Enten said. “Top chances to be the 2028 GOP pres nominee, the prediction market odds. Look at this. J.D. Vance, 48 percent chance. Nobody else is even close. Marco Rubio is way back at 12 percent, and no one else is even above a 5 percent chance of being the 2028 GOP nominee.”

Enten said early polling and prediction market data show Vance dominating the still-forming 2028 Republican field.

“JD Vance is like Mario Andretti, and Marco Rubio and the rest of the field are going around in go-karts at this point. J.D. Vance is the clear heavy favorite at this time,” Enten said.

🚨 CNN’s pollster Harry Enten reports JD Vance is the clear favorite to win the 2028 GOP nomination, according to prediction market odds. “Nobody else is even close.” “JD Vance is like Mario Andretti and the rest of the GOP is going around in go karts when it comes to 2028.”… pic.twitter.com/hzV4kJsrp9 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 30, 2025

Enten said Vance’s commanding position in 2028 GOP prediction markets reflects hard polling data, pointing to a dominant 51 percent showing in early New Hampshire surveys that leave the rest of the field trailing by more than 40 points.

“This number is not coming out of nowhere. And I will note, of course, you know, he’s not at 50 percent plus yet. But when nobody else is even close, that makes you a clear heavy favorite. And there’s a reason why. Just take a look at New Hampshire, right? The first in the nation primary. I mean, take a look here. J.D. Vance at 51 percent. The next closest is Nikki Haley, who’s at 9. I mean, what is that?” Enten asked. “That’s 42 points ahead of the pack. Tulsi Gabbard is at 8 in the First in the Nation primary. J.D. Vance, you know, running 42 points ahead. There’s a reason why he’s such a heavy favorite in the prediction market so far, because if you win the GOP primary in New Hampshire, chances are you’re going to be the Republican nominee for president.”

Vance has led early 2028 polling since at least October, signaling sustained strength well before the race formally begins. An Emerson College survey shows him narrowly ahead of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 46 percent to 45 percent, with 10 percent of voters undecided.

Vance has gained early support across the conservative movement, including backing from Turning Point USA, which is beginning to organize grassroots operations on his behalf. The group plans to build campaign infrastructure in Iowa, an early caucus battleground, after Vance addressed its annual conference and outlined his vision for the GOP’s future.

With all the support Vance is getting, Republican strategist Scott Jennings said it will likely fall to Vance to define the party’s direction as its presumptive nominee. Jennings argued Vance will need to clearly distance himself from media figures he said profit from outrage, hate, and conspiracy theories.

