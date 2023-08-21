CNN Analyst Runs Through Three New Polls, Warns Viewers Trump Has a Real Shot at Beating Biden in 2024

Imagine if the Justice Department weren’t being weaponized. Or if the establishment media were only halfway honest.

Donald Trump would now be well into the third year of his second term — and likely cementing in place the kind of policies that made his first term a resounding success compared to the United States under Joe Biden.

Instead, Trump is running for president again, and even CNN is admitting he’s got a decent shot at winning it all.

In a segment that aired on the liberal network Monday morning, senior data reporter Harry Enten brought news that had to have progressives getting off on their left foot:

Trump not only enjoys a dominating lead in the Republican primary race at this point, but he’s also running basically even with President Joe Biden, who’s not only bathed in positive PR by a disgraceful national media but is insured against any investigation by a patently politicized Department of Justice and FBI.

He highlighted three polls: Fox News showed Biden up by 3 points; Quinnipiac University and Marist College each showed Biden up by 1 point.

“If you go back at where we were at this point four years ago, Joe Biden’s lead was high single digits to low double digits,” Enten said. “This is significantly closer than we were four years ago.

“So this idea that Donald Trump can’t win the general election, I want you to lose that idea. This race is very very close.”

Check it out here (posted by Colin Rugg, co-owner of the conservative news and commentary site Trending Politics):

JUST IN: CNN warns viewers that Donald Trump has a real chance of winning the *general* election against President Joe Biden. Can you hear the panic? “Donald Trump is polling better right now than basically at any point during the entire 2020 cycle.” “So this idea that Donald… pic.twitter.com/CiNzLkwhyI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2023

The primary polling shouldn’t exactly be astonishing. There are tens of millions of Republican voters who not only despise the Democrat in the White House at the moment but who remain suspicious about the outcome of the 2020 election.

The fact that Republicans would rally to the larger-than-life former president with a demonstrable record of success when it comes to conservative causes shouldn’t surprise anyone outside the NeverTrump precincts of National Review.

But the general election polling numbers should have Democrats petrified. Donald Trump is about as damaged as a candidate can be — outside of being a Kennedy with a woman’s death under his belt.

He’s under state and federal indictments on crimes ranging from falsifying business records to mishandling classified documents to violating Georgia’s Racketeer and Corrupt Organizations act.

He’s been smeared and targeted by his own country’s intelligence services and formerly respected FBI.

He’s the subject of a never-ending, relentless stream of attack stories in the establishment media, leftist news outlets and even NeverTrumpers on the conservative right.

And he’s still running even with an incumbent president who’s coddled by those self-same “prosecutors” and law enforcement agents while being slavishly boosted by boot-lickers in the national media who long ago forgot what journalism actually is.

Do you think Trump has what it takes to beat Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (145 Votes) No: 3% (5 Votes)

On the other hand, the United States is still a literate country — despite public schools more interested in indoctrination than education — and Americans can see for themselves the disaster-in-motion that is the Joe Biden presidency. Anyone who pays bills, eats food or drives a car (among other activities) knows good and well what kind of money it takes to live compared to the Trump years.

And it showed in the social media reaction to Enten’s observations:

Americans see what’s happening now and are rejecting passivity. — Nick (@Tucci2000) August 21, 2023

They’re SHOCKED the political persecution and the media’s false narrative isn’t working. We’re not. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) August 21, 2023

If CNN is saying this then the real numbers must be astronomical — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) August 21, 2023

All of this would likely be academic, of course, if Americans had been treated decently by their own public employees in the FBI and the Justice Department during Trump’s years in office. Then there would have been no “Russia collusion” investigation to hamstring his efforts.

It wouldn’t even be a conversation if the establishment media outlets hadn’t allowed themselves to be so thoroughly pimped by the Democratic Party going back to the Clinton presidency. (There are prostitutes on Hunter’s laptop who have more integrity than the American national media.)

But the country has what it has in the corridors of political power and in the offices of news media executives (and Hollywood power brokers, if the writers and actors strike strike ever ends).

It’s taken time to break through the constant noise. It’s taken the constant trauma of watching Joe Biden and his party taking deliberate steps that are destroying the country.

But the CNN segment suggests that Americans are waking up to what they missed out on in November 2020, and they could well be ready to repair that record.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.