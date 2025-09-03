Share
Commentary

CNN Analyst: Trump is Right to Point Out 2020 Census 'Errors' Disproportionately Favored Blue States

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2025 at 4:02am
CNN political commentator Brad Todd recently schooled network host Kate Bolduan regarding the undisputed fact that the 2020 Census skewed in Democrat-led states’ favor.

And the result of the unequal treatment, on the whole, is that blue states ended up with more congressional seats than they should have.

Most honest Americans were probably surprised by the narrow majority with which the Republicans won in the House in 2024, despite Trump winning every swing state and the popular vote by approximately 2.3 million people.

Nonetheless, the Republicans lost a net two seats and ended up with a slim 220 to 215 majority.

Part of the reason is the aggressive gerrymandering by Democrats in states like Massachusetts, New York, and Illinois.

Another reason is that some blue states have more congressional districts than they should, due to flawed 2020 Census results.

In early August, President Donald Trump ordered his administration to conduct a new census to get a more accurate count.

“People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS,” the president added in a social media post.

Responding to Trump’s plan, Todd, a conservative, told Bolduan on CNN last month, “In fact, we know the 2020 census, the errors were almost always to the detriment of red states.”

Do you watch CNN?

“Do we know that?” Bolduan pushed back.

“We do know that. The Census Bureau’s own audit of its work has proven that,” Todd answered.

“Blue states like Rhode Island were overcounted. Rhode Island then didn’t lose a seat,” he noted. “Red states like Alabama were undercounted.”

Fact check: True.

A Census report released in 2022 concluded that six states were undercounted. They included Arkansas (-5.04 percent), Florida (-3.48), Illinois (-1.97), Mississippi (-4.11), Tennessee (-4.78), and Texas (-1.92).

What do all but one of those undercounted states have in common? They’re red.

And the overcounts occurred in Delaware (+5.45), Hawaii (+6.79), Massachusetts (+2.24), Minnesota (+3.84), New York (+3.44), Ohio (+1.49), Rhode Island (+5.05), and Utah (+2.59).

What do six of the eight states have in common? They’re blue.

Former Federal Election Commission member Hans von Spakovsky wrote in a 2022 piece for the Heritage Foundation, “Those costly errors will distort congressional representation and the Electoral College.”

“It means that when the Census Bureau reapportioned the House of Representatives, Florida was cheated out of two additional seats it should have gotten; Texas missed out on another seat; Minnesota and Rhode Island each kept a representative they shouldn’t have; and Colorado was awarded a new member of the House it didn’t deserve,” he added.

So Trump is right. Time for a new Census to give conservative Americans the representation in Congress they actually deserve.

