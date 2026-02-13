CNN Analyst: Voters Who View Democrats as 'Too Liberal' Hits 'All-Time High'

The Democratic Party has transformed into an increasingly liberal entity that is leaving many old-time party members behind, according to a CNN analyst.

In a video posted to X, data guru Harry Enten said that in 27 years, the party has shed its conservative wing as it has veered to the left.

“An all-time high, 58%, of voters say the Dem Party is too liberal,” he wrote in the post.

“Back in 1999, 26 percent of Democrats self-identified as conservative. Just five percent said that they were very liberal. It was a smidgen,” he added.

“Now, that far left has gained considerably in power. Look at this: now we’re talking about a fifth of Democrats, 21 percent say they’re very liberal. That conservative part of the Democratic Party? Adios, amigos,” he said, noting that only 8 percent of Democrats are now conservative.

“And when you combine the 21 percent who are very liberal with those who say that they’re somewhat liberal, we’re talking about three in five Democrats who identify as either somewhat liberal or very liberal, with the very liberals a much larger portion of the party,” Enten continued.

“The far left, which used to just be a smidgen within the Democratic Party, has gained considerable power, as you saw in New Jersey’s 11th district,” he said.

In the Democratic primary, progressive Analilia Mejia knocked off former Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the contest to fill New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s unexpired House term, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

Enten later noted in the video that based on a 2025 survey, “a third of all Democrats… identify as Democratic socialists.”

“Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani are not alone. They are a considerable part of the Democratic base at this point,” he noted.

“And more than that, if you look at Democrats under the age of 35, they are nearly half — nearly half of the Democratic Party. Look at this: 42 percent of Democrats think of themselves as Democratic socialists under the age of 35, just like Zohran Mamdani,” he said.

“That — what happened to New York City is not some aberration, right? It is not something that just happened in New York City,” he continued.

“It is something that we are seeing grow within the Democratic Party at this particular point, when we’re talking about 42 percent of Democrats under the age of 35 identifying as Democratic socialists and a third of all Democrats, my goodness gracious,” he said.

An all-time high, 58%, of voters say the Dem Party is too liberal. This comes as 1-in-3 Democrats think of themselves as Democratic Socialists! And the % of Dems who say they’re very liberal has quadrupled since 1999. NJ-11, NYC mayor & Bernie Sanders are no aberration. pic.twitter.com/J0xuskHgn6 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 12, 2026

As a result, he said, some Democrats feel left behind.

“Voters who say the Democrats are now too liberal? Look at this percentage. It was 42 percent in ’96, 48 percent in 2013, now 58 percent in 2025… of all voters say that the Democratic Party is too liberal,” he said.

“The Democrats are moving to the left, the far left is gaining power, and there could be some electoral repercussions because what we see right now is voters, the clear majority, say that they are too liberal,” he continued.

