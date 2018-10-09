SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

CNN Anchor Admits Trump Just Had His ‘Best Week Ever’

CNN's John Avlon shows a graph of the nation's unemployment rate over the past 50 years.CNN screen shotCNN's John Avlon admits that low unemployment, a new trade deal and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have all been major victories for President Trump. (CNN screen shot)

By Randy DeSoto
at 12:20pm
Print

CNN anchor John Avlon said Tuesday that “there’s no denying” that President Donald Trump just had “his best week ever.” He added that, not surprisingly, Trump is seeing a bump in his job approval rating as a result.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota introduced Avlon’s “Reality Check” segment on the network’s “New Day” program saying the president is on a “political winning streak.”

“Here is the reality: Four weeks from today, voters will be heading to the polls. And just in time, the reality show president can claim his best week ever,” Avlon said. “There is no denying it. Trump has been on a bit of a winning streak in big areas of jobs, trade and judges, which his party could definitely use after trailing in the polls.”

Avlon went on to list Trump’s string of good news stories.

TRENDING: Trump Attacks Pop Star Taylor Swift After Singer Turns Political

“So let’s start with jobs, always the core promise of Trump’s presidency,” he said. “On Friday, new job numbers came out showing a nearly 50-year low in the unemployment rate, 3.7 percent in September. You have to go all the way back to 1969, Woodstock, to find a lower unemployment rate.

“And while it’s fair to point out this is the culmination of an eight-year recovery, this new low is on Trump’s watch and that’s great news for the country.

“Also, Trump filled a major campaign promise, successfully renegotiating NAFTA, re-branding it the USMCA,” Avlon added. “This is no revolution, the basic premise remains intact, but Trump played hardball and gained concessions to benefit workers.”

Some of the concessions included a requirement that 75 percent of car parts be made in North America and that 40 percent of the cars must be made by workers earning $16 per hour or more.

Do you think Trump had his best week ever as president?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Canada also agreed to lower trade barriers on U.S. dairy products.

Avlon then turned to the Supreme Court, pointing out with Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Trump has placed as many justices on the Supreme Court in less than two years, than his predecessor Barack Obama put on in eight.

In all, Trump has put 69 judges on the federal bench, including 26 circuit court judges. The latter far exceeds any recent president.

Avlon noted that the president’s job approval number has improved from 36 percent in September to 41 percent this month, according to his network’s polling.

The anchor observed that Trump’s improving number comes just in time for Republicans and the midterm elections.

RELATED: House Majority Leader To Roll Out Fully Funded Border Wall Bill

But Avlon offered a “cold shower alert” that the rating is still historically low and a president with less than a 50 percent job approval has lost an average of 37 seats in the House of Representatives.

“But this unprecedented president knows a thing or two about defying polls and political history,” said Avlon. “And Trump can credibly claim his best week ever.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.