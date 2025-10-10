CNN Anchor Claims 'Everyone in America' Does What Fraud Suspect Letitia James Did

Democrats and their establishment-media allies spent years cheering on the political persecution of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Now that the persecutors face the prospect of justice, establishment outlets like CNN cannot even make their predictable objections coherent.

In a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X, CNN’s Kasie Hunt, host of “The Arena with Kasie Hunt,” hilariously claimed that “everyone in America” can relate to New York state Attorney General Letitia James, whom a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia indicted Thursday on one count of mortgage fraud.

Ironically, James made a name for herself by prosecuting then-former President Donald Trump on similar charges. She won the case in 2024 with the help of a corrupt New York judge, Arthur Engoron.

In August, however, a New York state appeals court tossed Engoron’s “excessive” fine. The five-judge panel ruled that Engoron’s fine of $355 million, which had surged to $515 million with interest, violated the Eighth Amendment.

In other words, Trump had to contend with some despicable people on his way to winning a second presidential term.

Trump-hating CNN, of course, will go to bat for all of those people.

“What Tish James — and again, we’re still getting the details — but if it’s related to this mortgage issue, I mean, this is something that everyone in America, or many people, at least, if you’re lucky enough to be able to buy a house in America, you deal with this. Right? The federal government doesn’t go after all of these people, um, for doing this,” Hunt insisted at the beginning of the clip.

Normally, one does not include a speaker’s pauses — “um” — as part of his or her statement. In this case, however, the pause spoke volumes. It signaled, in fact, that Hunt might have known that she just lied.

The host then asked her guest, former federal prosecutor Berit Berger, how often this type of alleged bank fraud results in a federal indictment.

Oddly, Berger began by downplaying allegations not against James, but against former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey. Last month, a grand jury indicted Comey on charges of making false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Berger diminished these charges by labeling Comey’s alleged transgression “a process crime.”

No doubt the former federal prosecutor wanted to aid CNN’s anti-Trump narrative by describing Comey’s indictment as insignificant.

Then, however, Berger hilariously undermined the entire premise of Hunt’s question.

“Mortgage fraud is something,” the former prosecutor said moments later, “it is really the bread and butter of most of the prosecutors’ offices in, uh, federal offices across the country.”

Again, note the pause — “uh.” In this case, it seemed as if Berger knew she was about to demolish Hunt’s premise.

“I mean, they bring hundreds and hundreds of these types of cases every year,” the former prosecutor continued. “This is something that’s not reserved for, you know, the few Jim Comeys of the world. This is something that we charge every single day.”

Berger so casually and cheerfully undermined Hunt’s argument that it almost seemed as if the former prosecutor appeared on the show for the purpose of defending Comey, even at James’ expense. That might not have been Berger’s motive. We cannot know for sure. But her exchange with Hunt really did come across that way.

That, of course, raises another question. As indictments mount, will Trump’s persecutors begin to turn on each other?

In the meantime, good luck to CNN as it continues to beclown itself with its rabid and now-incoherent anti-Trump hatred.

