CNN Anchor Dumbfounded as Colleague Lists Kamala Harris' Radical Positions: 'She Actually Said She Supports That?'

If you look closely enough, you might detect a modest shift in the direction of the wind at CNN.

Monday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” host Erin Burnett reacted with astonishment when Andrew Kaczynski, senior editor with the network’s KFile investigation team, revealed some of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ past radical views on issues — such as illegal immigration and drugs.

“She actually said she supported that?” Burnett asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Indeed, the tone of disbelief in the host’s voice mirrored the tone of the entire segment.

Burnett began the segment by noting that in a 2019 ACLU questionnaire Harris “laid out some much more liberal stances” than those she has now posted on her campaign website.

Earlier in the day, Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance delivered a brilliant rebuttal to Harris’s new stated policy positions.

Remarkably, CNN’s journalists echoed Vance’s criticism by calling attention to Harris’s extreme policy statements from only five years ago.

Burnett, for instance, called it “pretty incredible on its own” that in 2019 Harris called for a decrease in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly in light of the vice president’s attempts to tout President Joe Biden’s record on border security.

Then, Kaczynski presented viewers with a list of Harris’s radical 2019 answers to questions on illegal immigration.

For instance, the then-Democratic presidential candidate pledged to end immigrant detention.

Incredibly, Harris also supported “taxpayer-funded gender care and transition surgeries for detained migrants.”

“Taxpayer-funded gender-transition surgeries for detained migrants? She actually said she supported that?” an incredulous-sounding Burnett asked.

“She wrote — both wrote and answered in the affirmative when she was asked this,” Kaczynski replied.

“I mean, these are things that it would be hard to think that you would come up with,” Burnett said.

Kaczynski then revealed that in 2019 Harris also supported decriminalization of all personal drug use. That would include not only marijuana but fentanyl, crack, cocaine and other recreational drugs.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign responded to CNN’s inquiries by providing only generic statements courtesy of a spokesperson.

“So where does she stand on all this questionnaire today? We don’t know, and they won’t say,” Kaczynski said.

“It’s pretty incredible stuff,” Burnett replied.

Many Republicans, of course, have known about Harris’s radical 2019 statements for a long time. Some, in fact, have used those statements as part of campaign ads.

The Harris campaign has also acknowledged those past statements by attempting a “highly choreographed” pivot away from her radical views.

Harris campaign officials have also kept the vice president mostly hidden from public view. In that endeavor, they have enjoyed the benefit of an establishment media that has largely run her campaign for her.

For once, however, CNN has shown signs of unwillingness to carry the Democrats’ water.

Last month, for instance, CNN host Jim Acosta (of all people) pressed a Harris campaign spokesman on why the vice president refused to hold a press conference.

Meanwhile, CNN Senior Political Data Reporter Harry Enten has consistently told the truth about poor polling numbers for both Harris and — before the internal coup that led to her elevation — Biden.

Now, Burnett and Kaczynski have told the truth about statements that should alienate Harris from most of the American electorate.

Perhaps — would it be too much to ask? — CNN has begun to turn a corner.

